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This TV star left acting for farming at his peak, but lost everything, faced abuse from recovery agents; now he...

Rajesh Kumar, famous for his role in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, faced financial hardship after quitting acting for farming.

Updated on: Aug 1, 2026, 13:46:55 IST
Written by Vibha Maru
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Rajesh Kumar, best known for playing Rosesh Sarabhai in the beloved early-2000s sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, recently opened up about the financial hardships he faced after quitting acting to pursue farming full-time. The actor revealed that he had to sell his car and even endure abuse from credit card recovery agents after being unable to repay his debts.

'Turned to farming and lost everything'

Rajesh Kumar spoke about losing everythig after quitting acting.
Rajesh Kumar spoke about losing everythig after quitting acting.

Speaking to SCREEN about that phase of his life, Rajesh reflected on how his decision to leave acting and take up farming cost him his financial security at the age of 42. He said, “I think it was all part of God’s plan. What happened was that, at what many would call the peak of my career, I took a sabbatical from acting at the age of 42. I turned to farming, and I lost everything. Then I returned to acting in 2022. Those five years transformed me as a human being. I became more real, more grounded. I mean I came to understand the depths of suffering, how much pain a person can endure, how humiliating it feels when you have nothing left.”

'Credit card recovery agent would abuse me'

Rajesh Kumar is famous for his role in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

About Rajesh Kumar

Rajesh is best known for playing the iconic character of Rosesh Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. In recent years, however, the actor has consciously taken up diverse projects to move beyond that image.

His web series Yeh Meri Family received widespread appreciation from audiences. He has also appeared in acclaimed web shows such as Rana Naidu and Freedom at Midnight. Apart from web series, Rajesh has played supporting roles in films including Saiyaara, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Nishaanchi, and several others.

 
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