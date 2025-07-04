Sarzameen trailer: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran face off, Kajol fights to protect her family. Watch

Sarzameen trailer: Ibrahim Ali Khan's rugged avatar in the first look of Sarzameen has already picked up interest among fans in social media. The makers have now unveiled the trailer of the patriotic drama, also starring Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles. The trailer unpacks the crisis that this army family has to confront, when their son dares to go against the father. Sarzameen trailer: Ibrahim Ali Khan plays a terrorist in this film.

Sarzameen trailer promises an intense ride

The trailer begins with an unnamed narrator saying that some wounds run so deep that until the last sign of that is not eliminated, the pain does not stop. The trailer then shows Prithviraj Sukumaran playing a strict and upright army officer, who admits that he is embarrassed of his son, in front of Kajol.

Their son, played by Ibrahim, grows up to become someone who does not align with his father's principles. He becomes a terrorist and wreaks havoc with time. Prithviraj promises that the nation always comes first and he can even go against his own son if that is the need of the hour. Kajol is seen playing the mediating figure between the two, but can she hold her family together?

Fan reactions to Sarzameen trailer

Reacting to the trailer, a fan commented, “Ibrahim has got acting skills he is looking so different here than in Nadaaniyan.” Another said, “The casting looks great. Prithviraj can never go wrong.” A fan commented, “Kajol's acting in emotionally charged roles is unbeatable.”

A comment read, “Family Vs Nation concept - Most used and tested concept ... Hope we could see something extraordinary in this formula. The trailer looks fine.” “The story (concept) looks interesting and that is what I'm here for,” said a fan.

Sarzameen is Ibrahim's second film after Nadaaniyan, which was released directly on Netflix. The film is backed by Dharma Productions. Soumil Shukla and Arun Singh wrote the story and screenplay. Kayoze Irani directed the film, which will be released on JioHotstar on July 25.