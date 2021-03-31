Satish Kaushik confirms he is back home, adds daughter 'Vanshika is feeling better'. See pic

Actor Satish Kaushik, who had tested positive for coronavirus, has confirmed that his daughter, Vanshika, is also in the hospital. He also revealed that while he is back home, his daughter is still in Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai but is "feeling better".

The actor-filmmaker shared a picture which shows him and his daughter looking outside a window from inside a hospital room. Both are dressed in patient's attire. Satish posted the picture and wrote, "Father-Daughter hoping for COVID free world ..Thanks is a very small word to say but has big gratitude & emotions and compassion when u say it to ur dearest friends who stand by you in hard times."

He also thanked the doctors at the hospital and friends for their support. "Thanks #DrSantanuSen #DrTanuSinghal #Dr TusharMotiwala @anupampkher @azmishabana18 @anilskapoor #drharahvardhanji #drsumbulwarsi @jayantilalgadaofficial @jaduakhtar @vmkuber #drsumbulwarsi #rumijaffery #abhishekchauhan #sanjeevsaran #nadirababbar @juuhithesoniibabbar #suchitra #kokilabendhirubhaiambanihospital @monaajaswani @darasingkhurana #SantoshRai #mandanurse #deepakkaushik #jaimahasarmaa #jaibalaji #omsairam#jaiicchapooranji #jaibabakhatushyamji. Friends & Well Wishers I m recovering at home and Vanshika is feeling better today morning by wishes of god & u all .. THANKS," he wrote.

Satish had told BollywoodHungama recently, "I am recovering and quarantined at home for a few more days. But my daughter Vanshika is in the hospital for the last five days. Her COVID report has come negative but still her temperature is not becoming normal and stable. Please pray for her."

Satish had tested positive for coronavirus and he informed fans about it with a tweet. , "Attention please!! I have been tested Covid positive. I would request everyone to get tested, who came in contact with me in the last few days. I am home quarantined. Your love, best wishes & blessings will help. Thanks," he had written. He was later shifted to Kokilaben hospital.

Satish was most recently seen in Pankaj Tripathi's digital-only release, Kaagaz. He had also written and directed Kaagaz, which was backed by Salman Khan Productions.