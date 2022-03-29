Satish Kaushik talks about toxic lovers of Tere Naam and Kabir Singh: 'That’s the culture in small cities'

Director Satish Kaushik has said that Kabir Singh is an 'adapted copy' of his film Tere Naam. In a new interview, he also revealed what actor Salman Khan said about the film. In Tere Naam, Salman essayed the role of Radhe Mohan while Bhumika Chawla played Nirjara. In the film, Radhe falls in love with Nirjara and tries to win her over by stalking and threatening her. Both Kabir Singh and Tere Naam have been called out for portraying misogyny and toxic masculinity. (Also Read | Salman Khan says a host should be sensitive: ‘Humour is above the belt and not below the belt’)

Tere Naam (2003) was written by Bala and Jainendra Jain. The film is a remake of Bala's own Tamil film Sethu (1999) which starred Chiyaan Vikram. The film was based on the life Bala's friend. In 2011, Satish had announced a sequel to Tere Naam.

In an interview with Indian Express, he spoke about a remake of Tere Naam and compared Kabir Singh to it. He said, “We’ll definitely need to adapt with the times. Making the same film and getting the same performance out of Salman will be difficult. Salman always said the film is good and will definitely work. But the character gives the wrong message in it. There was a debate on Kabir Singh too. Kabir Singh was an adapted copy of Tere Naam."

Speaking about Tere Naam he added, “The guy is trying to tell the girl that he loves her, yet he is not ready to take no from her. That’s definitely not good. But if you notice, that’s the culture in small cities even today, where a guy ends up running after a girl. As a filmmaker, your responsibility, whether you want to show such a love story or not, is a different issue altogether. One would definitely want to avoid that (today). You can’t fall in love with someone who’s said no to you. But that’s what passion was all about then, where you won’t take no from a person.”

Kabir Singh (2019) is written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under T-Series Films and Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde under Cine1 Studios. A remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy (2017), it stars Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. Adil Hussain, Nikita Dutta, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Dolly Minhas, Suparna Marwah, Anurag Arora, Soham Majumdar, Kunal Thakur, Anusha Sampath, Amit Sharma and Kamini Kaushal feature in supporting roles.

