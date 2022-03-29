Salman Khan says a host should be sensitive: ‘Humour is above the belt and not below the belt’

Salman Khan has said a show host should be sensitive towards his audience. The actor shared his views during an event. The actor was asked if a host should be careful with jokes. His views were echoed by other guests including Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul as well. They shared their views hours after Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars. Also read: Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock for slapping him at Oscars: 'I was out of line and I was wrong'

When asked if a host should be careful with jokes, Salman said, "As a host, you have to be sensitive. Humor is above the belt and not below the belt." Varun added, "They get offended and one has to be careful."

Maniesh Paul, who often hosts reality shows and even hosted Salman Khan's Da-Bangg Tour, said they try to "draw the line" but sometimes things get sensitive. "Earlier, humour was khul ke (openly) and now things have become sensitive... Whenever I have been on stage, I have not offended anyone. It all depends on your sense of humor," he said, adding, it is the duty of an artist to check what the writers have written in the script.

Salman, along with Riteish Deshmukh, will be hosting the 22nd edition of IIFA Weekend and Awards, to be held on May 20 and 21 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars turned out to be the biggest headline of the day despite the former winning his first Academy Award for Best Actor. Will walked up to the stage to hit Chris who cracked a joke on his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Later, Will apologised to the academy and then Chris for his behaviour.

He said in an Instagram post, “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

“I am a work in progress,” he added. The actor won the Oscar for his performance in King Richard. He played the role of Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena Williams, in the film.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON