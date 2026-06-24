Satish Shah's cousin receives late actor's posthumous Padma Shri from President in emotional moment: ‘Wish he was here’

It was an emotional moment when the late actor Satish Shah's name was announced at the Padma Awards ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday. The veteran actor had passed away last year and was posthumously conferred with the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour.

Satish Shah's Padma Shri win

President Droupadi Murmu confers the Padma Shri to Satish Shah, posthumously, recieved by his cousin during the second civil investiture ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 23, 2026. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

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His cousin Arvind Mamania received the award from President Droupadi Murmu at the function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Satish Shah was named for the award alongside distinguished individuals from the fields of art, education, sports, and various other disciplines.

Reacting to the honour, Satish Shah's Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-star Deven Bhojani shared an emotional post on X. “We miss you so much Satish ji🙏🏻 Our dear Shri Satish Shah was posthumously conferred the Padma Shri at Rashtrapati Bhavan by President Droupadi Murmu. Honored for his four decades of exemplary contributions to Indian cinema, television, and theatre, the award was accepted on his behalf by his cousin, Arvind Mamania,” he wrote, while sharing the video of Mamania receiving the honour from the President.

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{{^usCountry}} Resharing the post, Rupali Ganguly, who was also part of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, penned an emotional note that read, “Wish he was there to receive it himself…most deserving but a little late…Kaka.” Satish Shah's life and career {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Resharing the post, Rupali Ganguly, who was also part of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, penned an emotional note that read, “Wish he was there to receive it himself…most deserving but a little late…Kaka.” Satish Shah's life and career {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Satish Shah, widely considered one of the finest Indian comic actors, passed away on October 25 last year. He is survived by his wife, Madhu Shah. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Satish Shah, widely considered one of the finest Indian comic actors, passed away on October 25 last year. He is survived by his wife, Madhu Shah. {{/usCountry}}

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The actor's diverse filmography includes popular hits such as the satirical black comedy Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, the family drama Hum Saath-Saath Hain, and the coming-of-age story Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. He had memorable supporting roles in successful films like Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. His career in films spanned over four decades. But he found his greatest success on television.

A graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Shah's mastery of situational comedy and versatility as a character actor made him one of the most respected and loved actors in Indian television. He first found fame as the ‘king of comedy’ in Kundan Shah's sitcom Ye Jo Hai Zindagi, in which he played a new character in every episode. He went on to appear in popular sitcoms like Ghar Jamai and All the Best in the 1990s. In the 2000s, he found success with his portrayal of enfant terrible Indravadan Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. It is still regarded as one of the most iconic characters in Indian television history.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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