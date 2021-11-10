Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Satyamev Jayate 2 song Kusu Kusu: Nora Fatehi marks mandatory attendance in John Abraham film with more belly dancing
bollywood

Satyamev Jayate 2 song Kusu Kusu: Nora Fatehi marks mandatory attendance in John Abraham film with more belly dancing

Satyameva Jayate 2 song Kusu Kusu: Nora Fatehi’s belly dancing moves garnered praise from fans. Watch the video here.
Nora Fatehi in the Satyameva Jayate 2 song Kusu Kusu.
Published on Nov 10, 2021 12:44 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

After Dilbar Dilbar in Satyameva Jayate, Nora Fatehi is back with another special song in its sequel, Satyameva Jayate 2, titled Kusu Kusu. This time, she seems to be playing herself. The music video opens with a clapboard that reads, “Nora Fatehi in and as Dilruba”. She is seen wearing a silver outfit and shooting for a song.

The Kusu Kusu music video also has glimpses of John Abraham lurking around on the sets in a black hoodie, dramatically throwing punches and flexing his muscles.

Nora’s belly dancing moves garnered appreciation from fans. “Nora Fatehi’s energy is on another level, no one can beat her,” one wrote in the comments section of the YouTube video. “Nora mein Helen ma’am ki jhalak dikhti hai (You can see a glimpse of Helen in Nora). She’s definitely today’s Helen. Ma’am you will be proud of her after watching this one,” another wrote. “Whenever Nora dances, she gives us reasons to love her again and again,” a third wrote.

Many fans also commented that they were missing Neha Kakkar’s voice. Kusu Kusu is sung by Zahrah Khan and Dev Negi.

RELATED STORIES

Previously, Nora has appeared in Dilbar Dilbar in John’s Satyameva Jayate and O Saki Saki in his Batla House.

Satyameva Jayate 2, directed by Milap Zaveri, features John in a triple role as a father and his twin sons. Divya Khosla Kumar will be seen as the female lead in the film, which is a sequel to the 2018 film, starring John and Manoj Bajpayee.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the release of Satyameva Jayate 2 has been delayed several times. The film, produced by T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, will be out in theatres on November 25. It will clash at the box office with Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma-starrer Antim: The Final Truth, which releases a day later, on November 26.

Previously, in an interview with Mid-Day, Milap said that he would be ‘heartbroken’ if Satyameva Jayate 2 got an OTT release, adding that the ‘dialoguebaazi’ was more suited for the big screen. “John believes it’s a film for the masses, and can resurrect single-screen cinemas,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nora fatehi satyameva jayate 2
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mallika reveals her boyfriend is ‘always complaining’ about this habit of hers

7

House of Gucci premiere: Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto and more

Malala marries Asser: Katrina to Priyanka, wishes pour in for newlyweds

Ankita Lokhande gets ‘bride-to-be’ gifts amid wedding rumours with Vicky Jain
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
AP EAMCET Counselling 2021
Eng vs NZ Semi Final
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Nawab Malik
Delhi’s air quality
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 3
Nykaa IPO
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP