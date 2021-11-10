Satyamev Jayate 2 song Kusu Kusu: Nora Fatehi marks mandatory attendance in John Abraham film with more belly dancing

After Dilbar Dilbar in Satyameva Jayate, Nora Fatehi is back with another special song in its sequel, Satyameva Jayate 2, titled Kusu Kusu. This time, she seems to be playing herself. The music video opens with a clapboard that reads, “Nora Fatehi in and as Dilruba”. She is seen wearing a silver outfit and shooting for a song.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Kusu Kusu music video also has glimpses of John Abraham lurking around on the sets in a black hoodie, dramatically throwing punches and flexing his muscles.

Nora’s belly dancing moves garnered appreciation from fans. “Nora Fatehi’s energy is on another level, no one can beat her,” one wrote in the comments section of the YouTube video. “Nora mein Helen ma’am ki jhalak dikhti hai (You can see a glimpse of Helen in Nora). She’s definitely today’s Helen. Ma’am you will be proud of her after watching this one,” another wrote. “Whenever Nora dances, she gives us reasons to love her again and again,” a third wrote.

Many fans also commented that they were missing Neha Kakkar’s voice. Kusu Kusu is sung by Zahrah Khan and Dev Negi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Previously, Nora has appeared in Dilbar Dilbar in John’s Satyameva Jayate and O Saki Saki in his Batla House.

Satyameva Jayate 2, directed by Milap Zaveri, features John in a triple role as a father and his twin sons. Divya Khosla Kumar will be seen as the female lead in the film, which is a sequel to the 2018 film, starring John and Manoj Bajpayee.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the release of Satyameva Jayate 2 has been delayed several times. The film, produced by T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, will be out in theatres on November 25. It will clash at the box office with Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma-starrer Antim: The Final Truth, which releases a day later, on November 26.

Previously, in an interview with Mid-Day, Milap said that he would be ‘heartbroken’ if Satyameva Jayate 2 got an OTT release, adding that the ‘dialoguebaazi’ was more suited for the big screen. “John believes it’s a film for the masses, and can resurrect single-screen cinemas,” he said.