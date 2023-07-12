Satyaprem Ki Katha box office day 13 collection: Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan film remains stable at 2 crore

Satyaprem Ki Katha, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in titular roles, continues to remain stable at the ticket counters. It recorded similar collections on Monday and Tuesday, in the range of ₹2 crore, at the domestic box office. At the worldwide box office, the film has collected ₹100 crore, as revealed in a statement by the makers. Also read: Kartik Aaryan thanks audience as Satyaprem Ki Katha earns ₹100 crore worldwide gross, shares post from London

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan in a still from Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Satyaprem Ki Katha also stars Supriya Pathak and Gajraj Rao as Satyaprem's parents and Siddharth Randeria and Anuradha Patel as Katha's parents. Shikha Talsania plays Kartik's sister and Rajpal Yadav is also in a pivotal role.

Satyaprem Ki Katha box office

According to a report on Sacnilk.com, Satyaprem Ki Katha fell down once again after making ₹5.25 crore this Sunday. It collected ₹2 crore on Monday and around ₹2.10 crore on Tuesday. It now stands at a total collection of ₹70 crore at the domestic box office.

In a press note on Tuesday, the makers of Satyaprem Ki Katha said, "With all the love and great positive word of mouth from the audience, the film collected ₹2 crore on Sunday making its India total amounts to ₹68.06 crore nett, and has crossed the mark of ₹100 crore worldwide." The musical romance drama, which opened in theatres across the country on June 29, is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sameer Vidwans.

Satyaprem Ki Katha to face competition from MI 7

Satyaprem Ki Katha will now face competition from Tom Cruise-starrer Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One that releases in theatres across India on Wednesday. The film is one of the most anticipated Hollywood films of the year.

Satyaprem Ki Katha is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures. The movie marks the second collaboration between Kartik and Kiara after their 2022's hit horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Meanwhile, Kartik is now off to London for the shoot of Kabir Khan's next. Titled Chandu Chamption, the film is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. It will release in June next year.

