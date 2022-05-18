Saurabh V Pandey: I take my village connection as an asset

Actor Saurabh V Pandey is happy that his last film Jersey eventually released in theatres and could entertain the audience. .

“The film world too is much like other professions. It’s a job that demands one to do his best with ultimate grit and determination. Thankfully, life is heading in the right direction and I am a bit relaxed to have left the tough days behind. Being a bachelor in science and leaving a corporate job to just focus on auditioning totally, I knew that this is a chance that not many get in their life,” says the Lipstick Under My Burkha and Aisa Yeh Jahan actor.

Hailing from a district near Gorakhpur, Pandey asserts that he has always tried his best to make his small town connection work for him. He adds, “Many acquaintances till date call me UP ke Pandeyji and I proudly accept it as that’s my reality. Though I have been in Mumbai for years now and even completed my graduation from this city but it’s absolutely fine to be tagged so. With time, I have learnt to take things in my stride and transform my village connection into an asset as a performer.”

Recalling a fun episode that took place in his village when he began doing TV commercials, Pandey says, “People in my village are like my support system and I regularly go back to spend time there. I remember when I was modelling and one of the ad’s signboards featured me with none other than the superstar of the millennium, Amitabh (Bachchan) Sir. This board was placed near my village and you will not believe how the entire village was overjoyed and celebrated just seeing me up there on the board with the superstar, (laughs).”

Talking about his recent release, Pandey adds, “I had already watched the Telugu version of Jersey and wished if I could have been part of it. And then I got to know that it was being made in Hindi and then I researched it. I met the casting director of the film and auditioned. That’s how I got to play an important role of Rivendra- captain of Shahid’s (Kapoor) team in the movie.”

The youngster believes in trying to make maximum use of all available entertainment mediums. “I am and I will always work hard and give my best to audition for projects across mediums. For me work matters. Soon, I will start shooting for a web series slated for this year-end (for now).”

