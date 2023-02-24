Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Patralekhaa, Zakir Khan party with Maanvi Gagroo, Kumar Varun at wedding bash. See pics

Actor Maanvi Gagroo and comedian Kumar Varun married on Thursday morning, and hosted a party for their friends, hours later. Celebrities such as Maanvi's Four More Shots Please co-stars Sayani Gupta and Bani J joined the actor and Varun in celebrating their wedding. Actor Patralekhaa was also spotted the the bash in Mumbai. Comedian Zakir Khan and actor Rasika Dugal also attended the party. Also read: Newlyweds Maanvi Gagroo and Kumar Varun mark first public appearance, host wedding party for friends and family

Sayani and Bani decked up in ethnic outfits, while most other guests chose western outfits. Sayani wore a grey lehenga with blue blouse, and Bani wore an orange floral saree as they attended Maanvi and Varun's party. Rasika wore a grey gown, while Patralekha wore a black dress. Actor Gajraj Rao was there to bless the newlyweds. Actor Sunny Hinduja was also spotted in a casual shirt and sneakers look.

The bride was seen in a bright pink lehenga and a heavy necklace at the wedding bash. Kumar Varun wore a black suit. The couple posed for paparazzi stationed at the party venue before joining the guests. Maanvi's parents and Kumar Varun's mom were also pictured at the bash.

On Thursday, Maanvi and Kumar Varun shared their wedding photos on Instagram as they announced their marriage. They tied the knot at an intimate ceremony that was attended only by their close friends and family. Maanvi wore a red saree with a matching veil, Kumar Varun dressed in an cream sherwani paired for the wedding. One of their official wedding photos featured them holding hands and looking at each other as they posed with white flower garlands around their necks. In their Instagram caption, Maanvi and Kumar Varun said, “In the presence of our close friends and family, today, on this palindrome-ish date, of 23~02~2023, we made it official, in every way. You’ve loved and supported us in our individual journeys, please continue to bless us in our journey together..."

On Valentine's Day 2023, Maanvi had announced that she is dating Kumar Varun in an Instagram post. She shared a picture from their vacation and wrote, "Found my lobster. Happy Valentines Day." The actor is best known for playing Siddhi Patel in Four More Shots Please and Chanchal Sharma in Tripling. She has also worked in films such as No One Killed Jessica and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, among others. While Maanvi Gagroo hails from entertainment industry, Kumar Varun is a prominent Indian stand-up comedian. He is often seen hanging out or working with comedian friends Zakir Khan, Tanmay Bhat and Rahul Subramanian.

