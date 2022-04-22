Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sayani Gupta reacts to twinning with Tamannaah Bhatia at a recent iftaar party
bollywood

Sayani Gupta reacts to twinning with Tamannaah Bhatia at a recent iftaar party

The actor says that they she along with Tamannaah Bhatia had a good laugh about it believes that fashion face offs between female actors are “stupid and unnecessary”
Sayani Gupta and tamannaah Bhatia were seen donning the same sarees designed by fashion designers Monica Shah and Karishma Swali at a star-studded iftaar party held in Mumbai recently (Photos: Instagram)
Published on Apr 22, 2022 09:46 PM IST
ByTitas Chowdhury

At an iftaar party held in Mumbai recently, actors Sayani Gupta and Tamannaah Bhatia were seen twinning, rather coincidentally, in white sarees designed by the same designers. While Bollywood fashion police are known to pit actors wearing the same outfits, the actor duo had a good laugh on it, and even posted selfies flaunting their six yards.

Speaking to us, Gupta says with a laugh, “It isn’t intended to be a solid answer to anyone. I don’t even know who the fashion police are, and so, I don’t really care about them.”

Talking about how she isn’t a big fan of fashion face-offs, she elaborates, “It’s unnecessary and stupid. As society, we’re always commenting. We think it’s our birthright to comment on clothes that women wear. But other people’s approval or disapproval doesn’t make any difference.”

Recalling her experience of bumping into Bhatia at the event, the Paggalit (2021) actor says, “When we saw that we were wearing the same outfit, it actually added to the fun and joy of meeting each other. We both were happy that we’ve the same choices and aesthetics. And our chat wasn’t about what we were wearing.”

RELATED STORIES

Gupta adds, “We spoke about work and our common friends and the fact that we should get together and spend some time. It was the first time that we were meeting each other properly. So, twinning was a great ice-breaker.”

According to the 36-year-old, twinning adds to a sense of sisterhood shared among women. “Twinning’s such a big thing these days. Even friends twin and couples decide on wearing similar prints. I share my outfits with my friends. We’ve bought the same clothes for each other so that we can wear them when we’re meeting. It adds to what we’re feeling at the moment. I cherish the moment,” Gupta ends.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP