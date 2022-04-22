Sayani Gupta reacts to twinning with Tamannaah Bhatia at a recent iftaar party

At an iftaar party held in Mumbai recently, actors Sayani Gupta and Tamannaah Bhatia were seen twinning, rather coincidentally, in white sarees designed by the same designers. While Bollywood fashion police are known to pit actors wearing the same outfits, the actor duo had a good laugh on it, and even posted selfies flaunting their six yards.

Speaking to us, Gupta says with a laugh, “It isn’t intended to be a solid answer to anyone. I don’t even know who the fashion police are, and so, I don’t really care about them.”

Talking about how she isn’t a big fan of fashion face-offs, she elaborates, “It’s unnecessary and stupid. As society, we’re always commenting. We think it’s our birthright to comment on clothes that women wear. But other people’s approval or disapproval doesn’t make any difference.”

Recalling her experience of bumping into Bhatia at the event, the Paggalit (2021) actor says, “When we saw that we were wearing the same outfit, it actually added to the fun and joy of meeting each other. We both were happy that we’ve the same choices and aesthetics. And our chat wasn’t about what we were wearing.”

Gupta adds, “We spoke about work and our common friends and the fact that we should get together and spend some time. It was the first time that we were meeting each other properly. So, twinning was a great ice-breaker.”

According to the 36-year-old, twinning adds to a sense of sisterhood shared among women. “Twinning’s such a big thing these days. Even friends twin and couples decide on wearing similar prints. I share my outfits with my friends. We’ve bought the same clothes for each other so that we can wear them when we’re meeting. It adds to what we’re feeling at the moment. I cherish the moment,” Gupta ends.