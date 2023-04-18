Scam 1992 actor Hemant Kher says, he is not ‘out of work’ after viral tweet: Aisa bilkul nahi hai ki kaam zero hai

Scam 1992 actor Hemant Kher put up a ‘humble request’ on Thursday to filmmakers to consider him for their projects. ‘I am full of zeal & enthusiasm to explore as an actor (sic,),’ he tweeted. Kher, however, laments that his tweet was misconstrued as a sign of lack of work. “I want to increase my flow of work. Aisa bilkul nahi hai ki kaam zero hai. That was misinterpreted; it was taken as if I was out of work,” Kher reasons.

Hemant Kher (Instagram)

The actor shares how as an actor he often reaches out to directors and casting agents for work, however, this time he wished to go an extra mile. After wrapping up most of his projects in March, he thought it through before putting up the tweet. “As an actor that’s our job. We keep looking for work. My motive was simple… I wanted to reach out to as many people as I could. I’m not sad or out of work. I didn’t (even) mention in the tweet that I’m out of work,” he explains.

After over 20 years of experience, the National School of Drama alum, shares that patience is the virtue for an actor. “In an actor’s life there comes a time when you don’t have much work. But one should keep trying. I thought that people may think that I’m out of work (before tweeting) but then usme kya sharam. You need to be polite and egoless. There should be shame in reaching out to people, publicly. There’s no shame in asking for work,” he signs off.

