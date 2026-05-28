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Selfie Maine Leli Aaj’s Dhinchak Pooja gets married, hides husband’s face; fans demand wedding song

Dhinchak Pooja, famous for her viral hit 'Selfie Maine Leli Aaj,' recently announced her marriage, sharing a video montage of the ceremony. 

May 28, 2026 01:44 pm IST
By Vibha Maru
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Many might remember the viral song “Selfie Maine Leli Aaj” -- and many might also remember the woman behind the cringe-pop anthem, Dhinchak Pooja, whose real name is Pooja Jain. She became one of India’s first major viral internet sensations in 2017 because of the song. Recently, Dhinchak Pooja shared a major life update -- she has gotten married.

Dhinchak Pooja is married

Selfie Maine Leli Aaj fame Dhinchak Pooja is married,

Pooja shared a video montage to announce her wedding. However, she chose to keep her husband’s face hidden in the video. She wrote in the caption, “Some clips of my marriage, I will share more." The video featured moments from the varmala ceremony and also showed her posing for selfies in her bridal look. Pooja was seen dressed in a bright pink bridal outfit for the occasion. She paired the look with heavy jewellery and a large traditional nath.

Fans react, demand wedding track

Later, she released more tracks such as Dilon Ka Shooter, Baapu Dede Thoda Cash, Aafreen Fathima Bewafa Hai and Naach Ke Pagal, but none managed to recreate the kind of attention “Selfie Maine Leli Aaj” received. Despite facing heavy trolling online, she managed to build a loyal fan base. Currently, she has around 788K followers on Instagram.

Dhinchak Pooja also participated in Bigg Boss 11. She entered the reality show as a wild card contestant. The season was hosted by Salman Khan.

 
salman khan
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