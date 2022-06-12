Dhinchak Pooja recreates Eminem’s Lose Yourself. It’s cringe as always

Dhinchak Pooja, who became an overnight sensation for her cringe pop when her song ‘Selfie Mene Le Li Aaj’ went viral in 2017, is back again with another song. And this time, believe it or not, she has recreated Eminem’s famous song ‘Lose Yourself’ from his 2002 autobiographical film 8 Mile. Dhinchak Pooja became famous for her cringe lyrics and bad voice that made her go viral on the Internet as it provided fodder for a lot of memes. Her songs have always gone viral no matter how bad they sound, and this may be the latest entry to the list.

In a video posted on her YouTube account on June 10, Dhinchak Pooja can be seen recreating the iconic song of Eminem in Hindi. She has translated 8 Mile to ‘Aath Meel’ in Hindi and the word Mom’s Spaghetti to ‘maa ki maggi’. In the video, she has attempted to recreate the scenes from the film by dressing as Eminem. She has even copied the scenes from the video of the song, such as sitting on a bus listening to music.

Since being posted, the video has got more than 74,000 views.

Watch the video below:

The comments on the video have been turned off. In January, Dhinchak Pooja came up with the song ‘I’m a Biker’.

What are your thoughts on this latest music video of Dhinchak Pooja?