Selfiee box office day 3 collection: Akshay Kumar film earns 10 crore on opening weekend, his lowest in a decade

Selfiee, starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, had a poor first weekend and earned a little over ₹10 crore nett. The Hindi film is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam film, Driving Licence, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu. It is the latest Hindi film of Akshay's to underperform at the box office after Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu last year. (Also read: Selfiee box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi film refuses to rise)

Directed by Raj Mehta, Selfiee made ₹2.60 crore on Friday and earned ₹3.75 crore on Saturday. On Sunday, it only managed to earn ₹3.85 crore. According to trade website Box Office India, its first weekend collections stand at ₹10.20 crore net approximately.

The lower than expected numbers for the film is said to be Akshay's lowest opening in a decade. The actor is also a producer on the project. Besides Akshay and Emraan, the film also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty. The lead actors are working with one another for the first time. Akshay had previously worked with director Raj in his directorial debut Good Newwz (2019). The comedy film also starred Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

In a recent interview with Aaj Tak, the actor spoke about taking responsibility and also shared that this had happened to him earlier in his career as well. He said, "This is not happening with me for the first time. In my career, I have had 16 consecutive flops at a time. There was a time when I had eight films in a row that did not work. Now, I have had three-four films in a row that did not work. The thing is that it happens due to your own fault, film ka na chalna (a film not working). The audience have changed, you need to change, you need to dismantle yourself. You have to start again because the audience require to see something else."

Akshay is headed out to the US for a concert tour called The Entertainers with Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy and Sonam Bajwa. He will also be seen in OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2, the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and the Jaswant Singh Gill biopic later this year.

