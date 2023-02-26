Selfiee box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi film refuses to rise

Akshay Kumar's Selfiee has not been performing well at the box office. Even on its second day, the film refused to perk up at the ticket windows. As per estimates, it collected ₹3.25 crore on Saturday. (Also read: Selfiee box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar film opens to ‘shockingly low numbers')

On opening day, Selfiee collected just ₹3 crore across the country, making it one of Akshay's worst performing film of all time. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the ‘disappointing’ figures on Sunday. “#Selfiee at national chains… Fri / Sat biz… #PVR: 64 lacs / 87 lacs #INOX: 43 lacs / 60 lacs #Cinepolis: 23 lacs / 36 lacs Total: ₹ 1.30 cr / ₹ 1.83 cr Nett BOC. DISAPPOINTING.”

As per a report in Sacnilk, the film is estimated to have earned ₹3.25-3.50 crore nett on Saturday. “This is probably the first time that the film has become a disaster at the box office so quickly,” the report stated and added that the film might record a ₹10 crore weekend.

Selfiee is an official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving License, which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty in the lead roles. It is all set to hit the theatres on February 24, 2023.

As Selfiee failed to generate footfall in the cinema halls, many questioned Akshay's choices as he starred in back-to-back flops lately. Reacting to it, producer Ekta Kapoor came out in support of Akshay Kumar and penned a strongly worded message praising Akshay and his professionalism.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Ekta wrote, "Akshay Kumar is the most reliable, dependable actor to work with!!! Depressing tabloid culture of bringing someone down to highlight his lows is a hugeeeeee low in itself!!!" She also added the hashtag--"insensitive."

Akshay has a bunch of projects lined up still such as OMG 2, the Soorarai Pottru Remake, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and others.

