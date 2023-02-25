Selfiee box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar film opens to ‘shockingly low numbers'

Things are not looking good for Akshay Kumar's Selfiee at the box office. As per trade sources, the film, also starring Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty, has registered ‘shockingly low’ numbers on day one. (Also read: Selfiee movie review)

Film trade analyst Tarann Adarsh took to Twitter to share the figures from multiplex chains. “#Selfiee at national chains… *Day 1* biz…#PVR: 64 lacs #INOX: 43 lacs #Cinepolis: 23 lacs Total: ₹ 1.30 cr Nett BOC. SHOCKINGLY LOW NUMBERS,” he wrote. He also shared first day, national chains figures for other major releases of the year so far. “2023 releases… national chains only - *Day 1* biz… #Pathaan: ₹ 27.08 cr #Shehzada: ₹ 2.92 cr Nett BOC,” he wrote.

A report in Sacnilk mentioned that the film will record a ‘disastrous’ opening of no more than ₹3 crore. And if considered the ‘real value’ of this figure, it might even be Akshay's worst opening film ever.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Selfiee is an official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving License, which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. It stars Akshay Kumar as a movie star who wishes to get a driving licence made to perform a stunt in one of his movies. However, for that he meet an RTO officer who turns out to be his massive fan.

On Friday night, Kangana Ranaut also took a dig at Karan Johar, whose Dharma Productions has produced the film. Taking to her Instagram story, Kangana wrote in her first post, "Karan Johar movie Selfiee has hardly made 10 lakhs on the first day I don't see even one trade or media person talk about it forget mocking or bullying him the way they harass me...''

On her second post, Kangana shared a news article with the headline, 'Male version of Kangana Ranaut!', Netizens react as Akshay's 'Selfiee' fails to impress viewers, maybe his sixth flop in a row...' Reacting to the article Kangana wrote, "I was looking for news about selfie flop I found all the news is about me... Ye bhi meri he Galati hai...''

Akshay's last few movies have been Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Samrat Prithviraj and Bachchan Pandey. None of which could perform well at the box office.

