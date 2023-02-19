Selfiee song Kudi Chamkeeli: Akshay Kumar and Diana Penty groove to Yo Yo Honey Singh's mellow composition

Honey Singh has cut down on the number of songs he creates for Bollywood films. His first Hindi film song for 2023 is for Selfiee starring Akshay Kumar and Diana Penty. The singer-composer has also written the lyrics for Kudi Chamkeeli. The video features Akshay and Diana dancing to the mellow dance number. A note at the bottom of the song video says that is only part of promotional purposes and 'will not form part of the film'. (Also read: Selfiee trailer: 'Superstar' Akshay Kumar, his 'biggest fan' Emraan Hashmi have a face-off over driving licence. Watch)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kudi Chamkeeli opens with Diana arriving at the courtyard of a mall where she meets Akshay. The actor tries to win her over with the song and she hangs out with her friends. Eventually, Honey Singh also makes an appearance in the video and tries to chat up Diana, much to the annoyance of Akshay in the song.

Both Akshay and Diana are dressed in colourful outfits in the Kudi Chamkeeli. In fact, Diana Penty is literally shining with her ensembles for the dance track in the video. The pacing of the song and therefore the video is quite leisurely. It could have used a bit of a more up-tempo beat to liven up the song. The song video has been directed by Ahmed Khan, while Prince Gupta has choreographed the track.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans hailed the return of Honey Singh in the comment section of the YouTube channel. One fan shared, "Nothing feels better than seeing our legend getting back on track again 2023 is Honey Singh's year." "Those childhood days with YO YO Honey Singh pure nostalgia literally feeling the OG Honey Singh vibes in this song...Yo Yo is back," another fan added. The singer-composer is also said to be singing a song on the Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan later this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Selfiee also stars Emraan Hashmi and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving Licence (2019) has been directed by Raj Mehta. Akshay is also producer on the film, along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, the lead actor in Driving Licence. Selfiee is produced by Dharma Productions, Magic Frames, Prithviraj, Cape of Good Films and Star Studios. Written by Rishhabh Sharrma, the Hindi film will release in theatres on February 24.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON