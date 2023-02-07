Selfiee song Kudiyee Ni Teri teaser: Akshay Kumar flaunts six-pack abs, shoots chopper, dances with Mrunal Thakur. Watch

The teaser of Akshay Kumar and Mrunal Thakur's song Kudiyee Ni Teri from their upcoming film Selfiee is out now. The 17-second teaser shows Akshay making an entry in an unbuttoned long jacket, showing his six-pack abs, firing a multiple gun setup to shoot down a chopper and dancing alongside Mrunal Thakur to loud Punjabi beats. Mrunal also looks glamorous in a backless soft pink gown. Also read: Selfiee song Main Khiladi

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the teaser on Twitter, Akshay wrote, “This rocked my vibe… and now it’s coming your way. Ready to rock with Kudiyee Ni Teri?” The original song by The PropheC and Zahrah Khan has bee recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, who has also added a few new lyrics to the new song.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mrunal Thakur only has a guest appearance in the film Selfiee, in which she plays an actor. The film has Akshay, Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha as the lead cast. It is directed by Raj Mehta of Good Newwz fame.

The first song from the film Main Khiladi was also a recreated version of Akshay's old hit song from the 1994 film Main Khiladi Tu Anari. Speaking about the song, Tanishk had said, "I always compose every song as it's my first. The experience of making Main Khiladi was groovy & fun. However, after Tip Tip's huge hit, the pressure was more as this song was being composed for the OG Khiladi, 'Akshay Kumar'. The wacky steps have added more pep to the song. We have worked so hard for this. This is going to be your new favorite song to play on a loop."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Selfiee is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving License, which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. Now, Akshay and Emraan are reprising their roles for the remake. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 24, 2023.

Speaking at an event, Emraan said, “This film is for the fans, it is a tribute to the fans. 'Aap log hain toh hum hain, hamari filmein hain (We owe our films to you)'.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON