'Sensible Kangu is back': Internet is impressed by Kangana Ranaut's kind words for Deepika Padukone

In an industry often obsessed with finding the "next big star", Kangana Ranaut believes some actors simply cannot be replaced. Speaking in a recent interview, the actor reflected on the legacy of iconic actresses across generations and argued that every era has its own defining faces. Naming legends such as Meena Kumari, Madhubala, Hema Malini and Madhuri Dixit, Kangana said there can never be another version of them, just as there can never be another Deepika Padukone. Her reponse won hearts online.

Kangana Ranaut on why Bollywood couldn't get another Kangana

Kangana Ranaut says Bollywood can't get another Deepika Padukone.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

When asked why the industry couldn't get another Kangana Ranaut, Kangana told ABP Live, "Humko lagta hai ki actresses aati hain aur jaati hain. Lekin aisa nahi hai. Dusri Meena Kumari nahi milegi, yahan tak ki main soch rahi thi dusri Karisma Kapoor bhi nahi hogi. Voh jo ek waqt hota hai, chahe Hema Malini ji ho, Waheeda Rehman ho yaa Madhubala toh khair ho hi nahi sakti. Har daur ke ek face hote hain jinko aap kabhi replace nahi kar sakte. Madhuri Dixit dusri nahi hogi. Yeh meri hi baat nahi hai. Mujhe lagta hai dusri Deepika Padukone bhi nahi hogi (We often think that actresses come and go. But that isn't true. There can never be another Meena Kumari. In fact, I was thinking that there can never be another Karisma Kapoor either. Every era has its own icons—whether it's Hema Malini ji, Waheeda Rehman, or Madhubala, who is simply irreplaceable. Each generation has certain faces that can never be replaced. There will never be another Madhuri Dixit. And I'm not just talking about myself. I feel there will never be another Deepika Padukone either)."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} "Ek daur hota, uss daur ko hum represent karte hain. Lekin yeh baat zaroor hai ki Madhuri ji itna kaam kar rahi, kahin na kahin logon ko yeh baat ka abhas late hua lekin ho zaroor raha hai kyunki unka kaam abhi bhi enjoy kara jaa raha hai. Varna aisa hota ki nahi nahi inko hatao nayi actresses ko laao. They are rare happenings woh hona nahi waali dusri baar (Every era has its own identity, and we represent that era. One thing is certain though, Madhuri ji is still doing so much work, and people are gradually beginning to realise this. It is happening because audiences continue to enjoy watching her work even today. Otherwise, people would simply say, ‘No, no, move her aside and bring in new actresses.’ Some artists are rare phenomena; they are not going to happen a second time)." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Ek daur hota, uss daur ko hum represent karte hain. Lekin yeh baat zaroor hai ki Madhuri ji itna kaam kar rahi, kahin na kahin logon ko yeh baat ka abhas late hua lekin ho zaroor raha hai kyunki unka kaam abhi bhi enjoy kara jaa raha hai. Varna aisa hota ki nahi nahi inko hatao nayi actresses ko laao. They are rare happenings woh hona nahi waali dusri baar (Every era has its own identity, and we represent that era. One thing is certain though, Madhuri ji is still doing so much work, and people are gradually beginning to realise this. It is happening because audiences continue to enjoy watching her work even today. Otherwise, people would simply say, ‘No, no, move her aside and bring in new actresses.’ Some artists are rare phenomena; they are not going to happen a second time)." {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Reddit was impressed with Kangana's response. One of the comments read, "I love her clarity of thought." Another commented, "The way she spoke about all her contemporaries and seniors. Pure love!" Another wrote, "Sensible kangu is back." Another comment read, "Her line of thought is so aligned. Shows how much she thinks." Another commented, "I love this mature, secure version of Kangana."

About Kangana Ranaut's recent release

Kangana's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, released in cinemas today, June 12. The film narrates the story of nurses, ward boys who became nation's quiet saviours during 26/11 terror attack. Kangana essays the role of a nurse in the movie along with Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aaghase and Aditya Mishra among others in key roles.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON