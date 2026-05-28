‘Shaadi karke kya ukhaad liya’: Shamita Shetty calls out age-shaming comments, gives befitting reply to trolls

Shamita took to her Instagram Stories and posted a screenshot of a troller's account passing unsolicited comments on her posts. She penned a note to address the comments, in which she began: “I want to take this wonderful opportunity to respond to your wonderful comments: ‘Apki age ho gayi hai pehle wali baat nahi rahi (You have grown old now; you are not the same as before)’: Yes, I will look different. Things change with time; it’s the natural way of life. Nothing stays forever, including physical appearance! BUT for my age, I’m healthy, fit, and happy with a grateful heart for all that the almighty has given me… and that’s all that matters to me."

Shamita Shetty is 47 and in no rush to get married. Even when her sister, actor Shilpa Shetty , 50, is already a mother to a 14-year-old son, Shamita has always maintained that she does not want to get married just for the sake for it. The actor has now given a sharp reply to trolls who mocked her age and unmarried status. (Also read: Shamita Shetty confirms break up with Raqesh Bapat: ‘We are no longer together and have not been for a while' )

‘Why inflict us with patriarchal, male-centric thought process’ She added another comment that read, “‘Agar shaadi time par kar leti to aapke bache aaj bade ho gaye hote (If you had gotten married on time, your children would have grown up by now)’: Toh? Yes, you stated the obvious… so? Aapne shaadi karke kya ukhaad liya hai bhai (What miracle you have cracked after getting married)? Most importantly, why the hell do you follow us single women to age-shame us and inflict us with your patriarchal, cave-man-like, male-centric thought process! Please do me a favour and unfollow me pronto!”

Shamita shot to fame with her acting debut in Aditya Chopra’s blockbuster Mohabbatein (2000). She acted in films like Zeher (2005), Fareb (2005), and Cash (2007). She took an extended break from the film industry to explore other passions, primarily focusing on a successful career in interior design. Later, she returned to reality TV as a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (2015), Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 (2019), Bigg Boss OTT (2021), and Bigg Boss 15.

A few years ago, she sparked dating rumours with Raqesh Bapat. They fell for each other during Bigg Boss OTT, but in 2022, Shamita announced on social media that they are not together any more.