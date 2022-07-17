Shabaash Mithu box office day 2 collection: Taapsee Pannu’s Mithali Raj biopic fails to cross 1 crore mark

The cash registers haven’t been ringing for Taapsee Pannu-starrer Shabaash Mithu. The sports drama had a disastrously low opening on Friday when it earned only ₹40 lakh nationwide. There wasn’t much improvement on Saturday either as trade figures put the film’s day two earnings at ₹50 lakh. This means the film has failed to touch even the ₹1 crore mark in its first two days. Also read: Shabaash Mithu box office: Taapsee Pannu film opens at just ₹40 lakh

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shabaash Mithu is the official biopic of Indian cricket legend Mithali Raj and it chronicles her journey over the course of her 23-year-long international career. The film, as per its makers, is a journey of Mithali's life and also tracks the growth of women’s cricket in India in the 21st century.

According to a report in Box Office India, Shabaash Mithu collected only ₹50 lakh from the domestic market on Saturday. In comparison, Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra-starrer HIT The First Case, which also released on Friday, earned ₹2 crore on Saturday. The report stated that since Shabaash Mithu’s budget is higher than HIT, “obviously it’s gone all wrong for this film”.

The Srijit Mukherji directorial received mixed reviews from critics as well, which praised Taapsee Pannu’s performance but criticized the film for being loud and over-the-top. The Hindustan Times review of the film reads, “Shabaash Mithu is, in many ways, the movie you expect. Another loud, unsubtle sports biopic that lives in service of underlining its heavy-handed underdog message. But somewhere within its shrill mainstream grammar, there is also a quieter, more intimate human drama.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The film will be followed by another cricket biopic featuring a big star when Anushka Sharma-starrer Chakda Xpress releases on Netflix later this year. The film is the biopic of Mithali’s longtime teammate, fast bowler Jhulan Goswami. In addition, Janhvi Kapoor is also playing a cricketer in one of her upcoming films.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON