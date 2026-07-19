Shabana Azmi kisses hands of protester on hunger strike; Prakash Raj joins CJP protest ahead of march. Watch

The Cockroach Janata Party is gearing up to march to the Parliament from Jantar Mantar on Monday as the Monsoon session kicks off. Joining them in support are actors Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj, who turned up at the protest site on Sunday evening. Moments from their time there have now found their way online. (Also Read: ‘This is about students, not politics or religion’: Poonam Pandey pleads ahead of CJP march, supports Sonam Wangchuk)

Shabana Azmi kisses protester’s hand

Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj join protesters ahead of the CJP march.

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Shabana returned to Jantar Mantar on Sunday, and the CJP posted videos of her joining their protest. Videos show her greeting Prakash at the site before heading in to meet the protesters. One of the protesters who has been on a hunger strike for days posted a video of Shabana sitting near her and kissing her hands. The actor also caresses her face and shows her support before leaving. Posting the video, the protester wrote, “Thank you @azmishabana18 ma'am for your support, solidarity and love..” The actor also took to the stage to state her support for Sonam Wangchuk and his hunger strike.

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Prakash Raj supports CJP and their fight

{{^usCountry}} Prakash, who has also been at the protest site before, returned on Sunday to show his support. He also spoke on the stage to show solidarity with the protest. “I am with you tonight. I am right here. We will see what happens,” he said during his speech. Later, he posted a video from the site, writing, “Youth of our country are #justasking.” In the selfie video, protesters can be seen chanting behind him on stage as the crowd joins them. He also says, “That’s youngsters fighting for the cause,” before cutting the video with a large smile on his face. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prakash, who has also been at the protest site before, returned on Sunday to show his support. He also spoke on the stage to show solidarity with the protest. “I am with you tonight. I am right here. We will see what happens,” he said during his speech. Later, he posted a video from the site, writing, “Youth of our country are #justasking.” In the selfie video, protesters can be seen chanting behind him on stage as the crowd joins them. He also says, “That’s youngsters fighting for the cause,” before cutting the video with a large smile on his face. {{/usCountry}}

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About the CJP march

The CJP has been protesting at Jantar Mantar since June 6 to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and accountability for irregularities in entrance exams. The movement has seen support from numerous celebrities, particularly since Sonam Wangchuk went on an indefinite hunger strike on June 28. He was taken away by the police on Saturday and admitted to the hospital following a petition in court to intervene. The CJP plans to march to Parliament on Monday as the monsoon session kicks off.

Security has been further intensified across the New Delhi district ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament and the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed Chalo Sansad march, according to PTI. Police sources mentioned that the CJP has not obtained permission for the proposed march. "We are determined not to allow any unauthorised march towards the high-security zone," they said.