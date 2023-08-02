Shabana Azmi on Javed Akhtar's reaction to her kiss with Dharmendra in RRKPK: What bothered him was…

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Aug 02, 2023 10:45 AM IST

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi as old lovers who steal a kiss when they meet.

Shabana Azmi has talked about her kiss scene with Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and also her husband and lyricist Javed Akhtar's reaction to the same. Shabana has said Javed wasn't bothered about her kiss scene at all but it was her behaviour while watching the film that left him amused, as told to Zoom. Also read: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office day 5 collection: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt film remains stable

Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in a still from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Shabana and Dharmendra play old flames in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani who share a quick kiss upon their reunion. Shabana plays Rani's grandmother while Dharmendra plays Rocky's grandfather in the film.

Shabana Azmi on kissing Dharmendra

Talking about the kiss, Shabana Azmi told Zoom, “I never thought it would create such a fuss! People are laughing and cheering when we do the kiss. While shooting it was never an issue. It is true that I haven’t kissed much on screen before. But who wouldn’t want to kiss a man as handsome as Dharmendra?”

Javed Akhtar's reaction to Shabana and Dharmendra's kiss

When asked about Javed's reaction to it, she said, “Oh he was not bothered. But what bothered him was my rowdy behaviour. Throughout the film I was applauding, whistling, cheering and shouting. He was like, ‘I don’t know this woman sitting next to me.’ I went insane with excitement.”

Karan Johar on the kiss scene

Earlier, Karan also confirmed that filming the kiss scene was no big deal on the sets. He told Film Companion in an interview, “Shabana ji is a trooper. She is a master actor, she is a ‘baap’ actor as they say. There was no debate, no question. Dharam ji was like, ‘haan theek hai karna hai, fine (its okay, it is to be done, fine)’. Two great veterans, performing with absolute aplomb, no questions asked. It was glorious to see them.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh as Rocky Randhawa, Alia Bhatt as Rani Chatterjee and Jaya Bachchan is in the role of Dharmendra's wife Dhanalakshmi Randhawa. The film opened well in theatres and has collected 60 crore in five days of its release.

