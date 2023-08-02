Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office day 5 collection: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt film remains stable

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office: The Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt film continues to remain stable during the weekdays. According to a report on Sacnilk.com, the Karan Johar directorial had fallen to ₹7 crore on Monday and collected in the same range on Tuesday, with collection of ₹7.25 as per early estimates. Also read: Karan Johar reveals where Rocky and Rani would live after marriage; teases a sequel Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the lead couple.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly. It opened in theatres on Friday and marks Karan Johar's return to direction seven years after the film, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office

According to Sacnilk.com, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani now stands at around ₹60.17 crore. It had opened at 11 crore and went up to ₹16 crore on Saturday and ₹18.75 crore on Sunday.

On Tuesday, Karan Johar shared on his Instagram Stories that the film had crossed ₹100 crore gross worldwide. “Thank you so much for pouring your love from across the world for Rocky, Rani and our kahaani,” he wrote.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Heart Throb is out now

He also unveiled the song Heart Throb which also has appearances by Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. It shows Ranveer setting a party on fire with his dance moves. Karan wrote along with it on Instagram, “Yeh munda hai laajawaab ji (this guy is amazing)- such a heart throb ji!!!! @ranveersingh. Along with the gorgeous @janhvikapoor, @saraalikhan95 & @ananyapanday….and a little surprise from my dearest @varundvn.”

On Tuesday, Ranveer and Alia also paid a surprise visit to a movie theatre. A behind-the-scene video shows them having fun in front of the camera, along with Karan Johar.

Bhumi Pednekar on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Karan continues to share reactions of his Bollywood colleagues to his film on social media. Recently, Bhumi penned a note about the film. She wrote for Ranveer, “Kya hai tu? Rocky Randhawa is too epic to not be love and remembered. Funny, endearing and just so cute. I waited for your scenes.”

"Rani could flirt and fight with such flair, you've got to love her. You looked stunning," she wrote in praise of Alia.

