Karan Johar reveals where Rocky and Rani would live after marriage; teases a sequel

Karan Johar was asked where Ranveer Singh's character Rocky and Alia Bhatt's Rani would live after they marry, and the filmmaker not only shared who could set up their home – and where – but also hinted at Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's sequel. In a new interview with Film Companion, Karan said he sees Rocky and Rani living 'away from their parents', and neither of them moving in with each others family. Also read: Karan Johar says Tota Roy Chowdhury's character in Rocky Aur Rani was borrowed from his childhood Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

Veteran actors Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan are part of Ranveer's family – the Randhawas. Actors Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly as well as actor Shabana Azmi play Alia's family – the Chatterjees – in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film, which is about people – Ranveer Singh's Rocky and Alia Bhatt's Rani – from two very different families falling in love, was released on July 28.

Karan says Rocky-Rani would set up a home in Delhi

When asked where do Rocky and Rani live after marriage, Karan told Film Companion, "Absolutely valid question to ask. I definitely think that Rani would not move into Randhawa Paradise (Randhawas family's home). I definitely think the Chatterjees would be okay with the fact that they (Rocky and Rani) would move into their separate home because now they get along with each other's families well enough for them to create a world of their own. So, in my head, neither does Rocky move to Rani's, nor does Rani move to Rocky's, they have a place of their own. In my head, Rani would do up that place up. I'm not sure she would be bent on Rocky's aesthetic. Also Rocky would not stop being Rocky."

Karan on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 2

Karan revealed his plans for the sequel, saying, "You know we discussed a part 2. We used to chat about it – Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and me. We were like ‘What has got to be the story because these two deserve a spin-off’. I am like ‘Who knows’! We imagined a story. We actually have a kind of story, but we don't know. This was too nascent a thought. Definitely I see Rocky and Rani living somewhere in Delhi, but away from their parents. Because now they know that even though the backseat driving is being done by the family, they are okay. They are in decent control of the front seat."

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is earning well at the domestic box office. As per Sacnilk.com, the film entered the ₹50 crore club within four days of its release.

The film earned ₹7.50 crore nett in India on its fourth day, Monday, after minting ₹11.1 crore on day one of its release (Friday), ₹16.05 crore on day two (Saturday), and ₹18.75 crore on day three (Sunday). The total collection of the film, so far, stands at ₹53.40 crore nett.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON