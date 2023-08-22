Shabana Azmi warns against phishing attempts under her name, to lodge police complaint

Actor Shabana Azmi took to Twitter and informed about someone trying to impersonate her via messages. Her associate issued a notice regarding the phishing attempts. She said she is in the process of lodging a police complaint in the matter. Also read: Ranveer Singh and I went crazy seeing Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi kissing says Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's Anjali Anand

Shabana Azmi was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Her notice read, "It has come to our notice that some of our colleagues and associates, have received messages purported to be from Ms Shabana Azmi. These are clearly “phishing” attempts asking responders to make purchases on App Store for the messenger.

“Please do not reply or pick any calls/messages that appear to be coming to you from Shabanaji. This is a cybercrime of impersonation, and we are making a police complaint. As of now the two numbers from which these messages have been reported are +66987577041 and +998917811a675. Thank you.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Shabana Azmi was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Directed by Karan Johar, the film marked his directorial comeback after years. While Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were the lead actors in the film, Shabana was the highlight of the film, all thanks to her chemistry with Dharmendra. In the film, Shabana and Dharmendra play lost lovers. On the other hand, Jaya Bachchan essays the role of Dharmendra's wife and Ranveer aka Rocky's grandmother.

Previously, Shabana was in the news after photos and clips of her kissing Dharmendra onscreen went viral. Talking about Shabana had told the news agency PTI, “I think the maximum comments that I'm getting are like, 'Oh wow, we would have never imagined you in this kind of role and you carry it out with such grace'. Grace is the word that comes up often.”

“You're not prepared for it in any way at all... But I am like 'why is this so surprising'... An actor who has a strong woman image, why is it not possible that she can also be a romantic person? It's not like strong women don't have any romantic bones in their body. I think it's the deliciousness of it that has taken people by surprise and they just adore it. It's the younger generation that's really doing all the clapping and cheering,” she added.

