Shah Rukh Khan aces lip-sync in Tamil as Atlee hugs him in Zinda Banda BTS. Watch

The behind-the-scenes video of the chart-topping song from Atlee's Jawan, Zinda Banda, was launched on Friday, showcasing the brilliant synergy that unfolded between the director and Shah Rukh Khan. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan calls Nayanthara 'do bacchon ki maa' as fan asks him if he fell for her during Jawan shoot)

Zinda Banda BTS video

Atlee hugs Shah Rukh Khan while filming Zinda Banda

This video voyage transports us beyond the camera lens, offering an intimate glimpse into the heart of Jawan, capturing the frenzy, sweat, camaraderie, and the infectious energy that reverberated across the song's set.

Atlee guides Shah Rukh into infusing the song with a cool south swag as he goes on to perform the same with unmatched energy. The video highlights some standout moments to watch out for when director Atlee and his crew teach Shah Rukh to lip sync in Tamil and Telugu and when the director himself joins Shah Rukh for an impromptu dance move.

Offering a glimpse into such fun and endearing moments shared by the huge cast and crew on the song, the behind the scenes video brings to fore the action and emotions that went into creating Zinda Banda.

As the song continues to grow in popularity across linguistic boundaries, resonating in Hindi as "Zinda Banda," Tamil as "Vandha Edam," and Telugu as "Dhumme Dhulipelaa," its all-encompassing appeal continues to capture the hearts of the people.

The BTS video offers fans a sneak peek into the extensive preparations that led to the creation of this visually stunning song. This collaborative effort celebrating the best of both worlds and making it a truly pan-Indian film.

About Zinda Banda

Zinda Banda is composed and sung by Anirudh Ravichander. It's written by Irshad Kamil. Zinda Banda is the first song released from the soundtrack of Jawan.

Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (special appearance), Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani and Ridhi Dogra among others. The action thriller is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

