Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan attend awards event in unseen video from 1992, fans love her style. Watch here

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan fans were treated to a walk down memory lane on Sunday with an old video of the couple from an awards function in Mumbai. The throwback video is giving off major early 1990s vibes. Read more: Suhana Khan and mom Gauri bring out their artistic side with 'therapeutic' sketch, check it out here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The blast from the past was shared by a Gauri Khan fan page on Instagram, and gave a glimpse of the pair attending an event together, before Shah Rukh became one of the the biggest stars in Bollywood. Given the setting and the era, while the two certainly looked good, they also looked nearly unrecognisable in the throwback video.

Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan with her mother Savita Chhiba at Aashirwad Film Awards, 1992.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the one-minute long video, Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan are seen with Gauri’s mother, Savita Chhiba, as they make their way to the Aashirwad Film Awards, 1992, surrounded by photographers and media persons. As they head inside the venue, Shah Rukh is seen waiting for his wife and mother-in-law, who are behind him, to join him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For their night out, Shah Rukh wore a white shirt over a matching vest, paired with black trousers, while Gauri wore a purple top tucked into a pair of high-waited black jeans, and metallic earrings. Their retro looks were in sync; after all, the couple has always been one of the most well-dressed duo in the Hindi film industry.

Delighted with Shah Rukh and Gauri’s throwback video, fans were quick to shower the celeb pair with love. One fan wrote on @gaurikhan-love’s post, “Wow, how nice, awesome!!! Powerful throwback. Also loved the background tune, reminded me of 80’s hit song by Jody Watley… Looking for a new love.” Another fan said, “Gauri looks gorgeous.”

Shah Rukh with Gauri Khan at a Mumbai event in 1992.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan have been in the news even more than usual lately, partly thanks to their children. Their daughter Suhana Khan makes her acting debut in The Archies, and the poster and teaser of the Zoya Akhtar-directed Netflix film dropped on Saturday. The film is said to be set in the 1960s, and is based on the popular Archies comic book universe. Meanwhile, their youngest child, AbRam Khan, was recently spotted posing for the paparazzi in Mumbai, in a first.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON