Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan glam up Seema Khan's throwback pictures. See here

Seema Khan has shared throwback pictures featuring her Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives co-stars Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari Soni, and Maheep Kapoor. But just like the show, there was room for a couple of celebrity cameos. Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri Khan, were also featured in Seema's post, shared on Instagram on Tuesday.

"It’s true, I’m famous for drawing blanks! These just got me," Seema Khan wrote in her caption. Seema is the wife of actor-producer Sohail Khan. The show also featured Chunky Panday's wife Bhavana, and Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep. It tracked the four women as they navigated their personal and professional lives in Bollywood.

In one of the pictures, Shah Rukh could be seen with his arms around the ladies, seemingly at a party. Another picture showed Gauri and the gang at a foreign location. Shah Rukh and Gauri both appeared in the season finale of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Gauri and the Bollywood Wives recently had a 'fun night' at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's house, where they attended a party after lockdown restrictions were eased.

Also read: Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan enjoy a 'fun night' with Manish Malhotra. See inside pics

Gauri implied recently that she will also be seen in the show's second season, which was greenlit by Netflix earlier this year. Gauri shared the show’s poster featuring the four leads, and captioned it, “Hey girls ... I’m gate crashing season 2.” Reacting to it, Bhavana wrote, “Hahahahahah @gaurikhan love you.” Neelam called Gauri ‘funny’. “Gauri you are toooo funny,” she wrote in her comment.

The show also featured cameos by Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Raveena Tandon, Ekta Kapoor and others.