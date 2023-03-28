Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan smile in unseen monochrome pic from Alanna Panday, Ivor McCray's wedding reception

Deanne Panday, whose daughter Alanna Panday recently tied the knot with Ivor McCray, has been sharing unseen pictures from the wedding festivities. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Deanne posted a bunch of pictures featuring actors Rekha as well as Shah Rukh Khan and his wife-interior designer Gauri Khan. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan gives Alanna Panday a tight hug)

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan stood next to each other.

The first photo featured Deanne along with Kim Sharma, Anusha Dandekar and others as Mushtaq Shiekh clicked a selfie. The second photo, a candid monochrome one, starred Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan smiling as they looked in front of them. In the photo, Shah Rukh wore a black suit while Gauri wore a shimmery dress.

The next photo showed Rekha deep in conversation with Dino Morea. He also posed with Bobby Deol and their friend in another photo. Deanne also posted her picture as she danced with a person. Chunky Panday was seen grooving with a woman as he laughed in one of the pictures. In another photo, Rekha looked and smiled at Kim who seemed distracted.

Bobby also posed for pictures with his wife Tania Deol, Deanne and several other guests. Deanne captioned the post, "Selfies & beautiful moments (Aneesha we finally got a photo of you, Asim look at us having a blast, Chunky you are killing it on the floor, Linda & Kim killing it with their style.. (zany face, hug face, grinning face with smiling eyes, red heart and camera emojis)." She also added the hashtags--so much love, family, friends like family, blessed and gratitude.

Recently, a video of Shah Rukh and Gauri dancing at Alanna's wedding emerged online. In another clip, the actor gave a warm hug to the newlywed couple. In the video, Alanna was seen saying 'thank you for coming' in Shah Rukh's ears. He then planted a kiss on her forehead. Shah Rukh also kept his hand on Ivor's head to shower his blessings on the newlyweds. In another video, Shah Rukh and Gauri danced to A P Dhillon's Dil Nu. Deanne joined them on the dance floor as they grooved in a circle.

Alanna is the daughter of Chunky Panday's brother Chikki Panday and fitness instructor Deanne Panday. A social media influencer, Alanna married Ivor following Hindu rituals. Ivor is a US-based photographer by profession. Ivor and Alanna dated for many years before they decided on tying the knot. They have a YouTube channel together and live in Los Angeles, US.

