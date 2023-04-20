Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif visit Aditya Chopra's home post Pamela Chopra's death

Filmmaker Aditya Chopra's mom Pamela Chopra died at Lilavati Hospital on Thursday morning. She was the wife of late filmmaker Yash Chopra. Soon after her funeral, several Bollywood celebrities made their way to Aditya Chopra's house to offer their condolences. Among them were Shah Rukh Khan and son Aryan Khan, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. They were seen in white. Also read: Rani Mukerji, Uday Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan and others attend Pamela Chopra's funeral

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan and Karan Johar visit Aditya Chopra's home. (Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pamela Chopra was a singer, producer and writer and is credited as a co-screenwriter in Dil To Pagal Hai. Shah Rukh Khan has worked in several Yash Chopra directorials including Darr, Dil To Pagal Hai, Veer Zaara and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. He has also extensively worked in several Aditya Chopra films including Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Mohabbatein, Chake De! India and the latest production, Pathaan. Katrina Kaif had worked in Yash Chopra's last film Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Shah Rukh Khan at Aditya Chopra's residence.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at Aditya Chopra's residence.

Aryan Khan and Karan Johar at Aditya Chopra's residence.

Hrithik Roshan at Aditya Chopra's residence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant, who choreographed Besharam Rang in Pathaan, also reached Aditya Chopra's residence. Hrithik Roshan, Neil Nitin Mukesh with wife Rukmini were also seen at his house.

Neil Nitin Mukesh and wife at Aditya Chopra's house.

Shah Rukh was very close to not just Yash Chopra but Pamela as well. She had once said in a 2015 interview with Reddif, “Shah Rukh and I also have a very good relationship. When he is with you, he is completely yours, once he leaves the room, he doesn’t know you (laughs). Actually, he is very sweet. Whenever I ask him to come, he is there.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yash Raj Films shared a statement about Pamela's death on Thursday. It read: “With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning... We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection.”

She married Yash Chopra in 1970 and remained an important influence in his career. Beyond singing and writing, Pamela was involved in Yash Raj Films as dress designer, producer and associate producer. She sang many songs for his films, including Surkh Jode Ki Jagmagahat in Kabhie Kabhie, Khude Se Jo Vada Kiya Tha in Silsila and Ghar Aaja Pardesi in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge. She wrote the story of 1976 film Kabhie Kabhie.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON