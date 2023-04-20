Rani Mukerji, Uday Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan and others attend Pamela Chopra's funeral

Several celebrities attended the funeral of singer, producer and screenwriter Pamela Chopra. From son Uday Chopra to daughter-in-law Rani Mukerji, family members were seen arriving for the last rites, which took place in Mumbai on Thursday. They are joined by their friends from the industry, including actor Hrithik Roshan and many others. Also read: Aditya Chopra's mother Pamela Chopra dies at 74, Javed Akhtar confirms: ‘She was an exceptional person’ Yash Chopra's wife, Pamela Chopra died on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Yogen Shah) (Viral Bhayani/ Yogen Shah)

While Hrithik Roshan came with his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, Rani was seen arriving with choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant. Singer Sonu Nigam arrived with his wife. Uday Chopra came alone in his vehicle and greeted the media with folded hands.

Pamela died in Mumbai on Thursday. She was 74. Javed Akhtar as well as Yash Raj Films confirmed the news on Twitter. She was the wife of the late filmmaker Yash Chopra. They got married in 1970 and had two sons, Aditya Chopra and Uday Chopra.

The official social media handle of the YRF shared the news of her death earlier in the day. Their post read, "With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 AM today in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection."

Reportedly, Pamela was being treated for Pneumonia for the past few days at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. "She passed away today early morning due to pneumonia with ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome). She had been admitted to the hospital for 15 days in the ICU," Dr Prahlad Prabhudesai told the news agency PTI.

On the loss of Pamela, Anupam Kher wrote, “Saw the friendship of the world, All separated one by one. Goodbye Pam Chopra!! You and Yash ji were an integral and important part of my years in Mumbai! I always considered your smile as one of the beautiful gifts given to me by life. I was lucky that I got to spend a lot of time with you! Om Shanti!” Pamela was last seen in the Netflix documentary The Romantics, where she spoke about her late husband.

