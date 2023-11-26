Shah Rukh Khan attends event to honour 26/11 heroes at Gateway of India, interacts with Sharad Kelkar. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan attended an event on Sunday at the Gateway of India to honour and pay tribute to the heroes of the 26/11 Mumbai attack. Sunday marked the 15th anniversary of the attack. Shah Rukh was in attendance, along with several other Bollywood celebrities at the event. (Also read: Vicky Kaushal says working with Shah Rukh Khan is a ‘dream come true’ for him: Unke jaisa koi hai nahi)

Shah Rukh at Mumbai event

Shah Rukh Khan attended the Global Peace Honours at the Gateway of India.

Shah Rukh opted for a black suit as he marked his presence at the event. He was seen standing with a host of other guests and dignitaries near the Gateway of India. He arrived at the event with his manager Pooja Dadlani.

Shah Rukh also interacted with Sharad Kelkar and Amruta Fadnavis. He also posed for the paparazzi for a brief while. Actor Sharad Kelkar is slated to host the event. Tiger Shroff will also be performing at the same event.

The event also saw a host of attendees from various fields, ranging from political figures to philanthropists and entertainment figures. The Founder of Divyaj Foundation, Amruta Fadnavis, said in a statement, "Global Peace Honours stands as a tribute to the unsung heroes of 26/11, a night of reflection and unity where we honor the sacrifices made by these extraordinary individuals. In their memory, we gather at the iconic Gateway of India, bringing together global leaders, celebrities, and spiritual figures. It's not just an event; it's a testament to Mumbai's indomitable spirit, fostering collective remembrance and resilience."

Shah Rukh's upcoming release Dunki

Shah Rukh has had a blockbuster year with the success of Pathaan and Jawan. He will be next seen in Dunki. The film, also starring Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles, is a saga of friendships, borders, nostalgia for home and love. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, and presented by Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films, the film is releasing worldwide in cinemas on December 21, 2023.

