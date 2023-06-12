Shah Rukh Khan calls himself a biased father ahead of Suhana's film debut with The Archies

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is all set to finally make her film debut with Zoya Akhtar's upcoming Netflix film The Archies. Ahead of the release, Shah Rukh extended best wishes to the team. He also shared his feelings as a proud father in his recently conducted ‘Ask Me Anything session’ on Twitter, Also read: Shah Rukh Khan wishes daughter Suhana Khan on 23rd birthday with unseen video

Ask SRK on Twitter

Suhana Khan is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.

Shah Rukh took to Twitter and wrote, “Ok 15 minutes #AskSRK because we all need our 15 minutes of Game.” One of his fans asked him, “Archies coming on Netflix. How do you feel as a proud father?”

Responding to the question, Shah Rukh said, “Father bias and excitement will always be there but looking forward to a Zoya Akhtar film actually.” A few moments before starting the question-answer round on the micro-blogging site, Shah Rukh had also shared the new poster of The Archies.

Shah Rukh Khan on The Archies

Talking about reading Archie Comics in childhood, SRK wrote in the tweet, “I remember when I was young ( millions of years ago ) would book my Archie’s Digest in advance to rent. Nostalgia. I hope Big Moose is also in the film! All the best to the whole cast and love.”

About Suhana Khan

Suhana is the only daughter, and the middle child of Shah Rukh and his wife-interior designer Gauri Khan. She has an elder brother Aryan Khan who is an entrepreneur and is also working on his first series as a writer-director. Suhana and Aryan also have a younger sibling AbRam Khan, who is studying in school.

She completed her higher studies in New York. Her first film, The Archies, is an Indian adaptation of the popular comic book series.

About The Archies

The Archies also stars late Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, and the son of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda. Khushi and Agastya will also be launched in the Hindi film industry with the Netflix film.

The Archies is produced by Tiger Baby Films, co-owned by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. Besides the star kids, the project also stars Vedang Raina, Dot, Mihir Ahuja and Yuvraj Menda. It's slated to release this year.

