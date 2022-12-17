Shah Rukh Khan calls Pathaan ‘patriotic’ amid boycott calls, shares cryptic post on '15 minutes of fame'

Shah Rukh Khan who is all set for the release of his upcoming film Pathaan, took some time out to reply fan questions on Twitter. On Saturday evening, he tweeted, “Come all let’s do an #AskSRK for 15 minutes. Then work beckons.” His rare ask-me-anything session comes amid the ongoing controversy around his film song, Besharam Rang. (Also read: Swara Bhasker questions Pragya Thakur’s remarks on Pathaan)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Replying to the actor, a fan asked, “Why #AskSRK is always for 15minutes?” Shah Rukh responded saying, “Because everyone needs 15 minutes for fame…” “#Pathaan is also very patriotic..but in an action way,” he also added while replying another fan.

Shah Rukh Khan to fans on Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, someone also asked Shah Rukh why he doesn't work on films like Swades and Chak De! India any more. “Bana toh do kitni baar banaoon (We have made two such films, how many times should I do it)??" the 57-year old actor tweeted in his reply.

Shah Rukh Khan on Pathaan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He was also asked to predict the first day business of Pathaan at the box office. Shah Rukh said, “I am not in the business of predictions…I am in the business of entertaining you and to make u smile…” “Now my team calling me to work. Will talk with you all some other day. Those who missed out please don’t feel bad….abhi picture baaki hai. Thanks for the love & ur time. See u soon in a theatre now…#Pathaan,” he ended his chat on Twitter.

Shah Rukh's Pathaan, releasing next year on January 25, is directed by Siddharth Anand. It also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film had in controversy after the release of its first song, Besharam Rang.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many people have called for a boycott of the film ever since some objected to Deepika's outfits, including a saffron bikini, in the song. On Friday, a complaint petition has been filed before a court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, which seeks the registration of an FIR against Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and others for "hurting religious sentiments" of Hindus in Besharam Rang.

Earlier on Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra told reporters, "The costumes in the song are objectionable. The song reflects a dirty mindset." He went on to say, “I advise the makers of the film to fix the objectionable parts of the song. Earlier, Deepika Padukone had stood in support of the 'Tukde Tukde Gang' at JNU. Her mentality was exposed. I believe the song's title 'Besharam Rang' is also objectionable. Also, the way the colours saffron and green have been used in the costumes is objectionable. Changes need to be made, failing which we will take a call on whether the film should be screened in Madhya Pradesh.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.