Shah Rukh Khan calls Virat Kohli 'damaad jaisa' as he holds his longest AskSRK session from the 'bathroom'

Shah Rukh Khan had some loving words to say for Virat Kohli during his latest Ask SRK session. He called the cricketer “like his damaad." He was referring to his co-star of many films, Anushka Sharma, who is married to Virat. (Also Read: Nana Patekar says he has no issues with Shah Rukh Khan: ‘He's a fine artist, did his first film with me')

What Shah Rukh posted

Shah Rukh Khan calls Virat Kohli "damad jaisa"

When a user on X (formerly Twitter) asked Shah Rukh to share his views on Virat, the actor wrote, “I love @imVkohli he is like my own and I pray always for his well being….bhai damaad jaisa hai humaara (Bro is like our son-in-law)!!!”

Shah Rukh here is referring to him as his “son-in-law” because he's married to Anushka, who started her career opposite Shah Rukh in Aditya Chopra's 2008 romantic comedy Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Subsequently, the two starred with each other in Yash Chopra's 2012 romantic film Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Imtiaz Ali's 2017 rom-com Jab Harry Met Sejal, and Aanand L Rai's 2018 rom-com Zero. The last two films were produced by Shah Rukh's home production Red Chillies Entertainment.

Ask SRK session during Dunki shoot

Shah Rukh kicked off the Ask SRK session on Wednesday when he was free in the middle of a shoot. He wrote on X, “Away shooting. Been told call time is a bit later. So think can do a faasssttt #AskSRK with u all if u are also free like me! Let’s start and ask for anything….oops ask anything!!! I mean.”

When a fan asked how his next film, Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, is shaping up, Shah Rukh replied, “#Dunki is done and very beautiful. A little like life itself!!” When another fan asked if Dunki would have action like Shah Rukh's last two films, Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh wrote back, “#Dunki is all funny and emotional. It’s Raju sirs world mere bhai. Thoda sa action maine daal diya hai…pata nahi sir rahein na rakhein….woh editor bhi hain na (I've slid in some action. Not sure whether Raju sir would keep it or not. He's also the editor no)!!!”

Another fan asked if the release date of Dunki is this Christmas as scheduled, considering Prashanth Neel's action film Salaar, starring Prabhas, has been locked for that date as well. Shah Rukh responded, “#Dunki Fixed hi hai. Aur kya karoon Maathe pe gudwa loon (Dunki is fixed. Should I engrave it on my head or what)!!!!!”

Shah Rukh ended the session when Rajkumar Hirani posted that he's waiting for him to get out of the bathroom. The director also hinted at getting the trailer for Dunki ready for release. He wrote, “Sirji ab bathroom se bahar aa jao. Kya kar rahe ho? Trailer dikhana hain (Sir, please get out of the bathroom now. What are you doing? I want to show you the trailer (of Dunki). #AskSRK”

Shah Rukh responded wittily, “Oh Sh#%. Coming sir…doston se baat kar raha tha (Was talking to friends)!!! Sorry boys and girls have to rush now. Varna #Dunki se nikaal denge (Or I'll be kicked out of Dunki)!!! Thanks for ur time boys and girls. See u in the theatres very very soon. Love u all. So much to do less time to talk to you….Muah.”

Dunki, also starring Taapsee Pannu, is co-written by Rajkumar, Abhijat Joshi, and Kanika Dhillon.

