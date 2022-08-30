Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone fall after a hug in cute Chennai Express BTS clip. Watch

Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone appeared together in Rohit Shetty's hit 2013 film Chennai Express. In a BTS clip from the film's song Titli, Deepika and Shah Rukh are seen laughing. At one point when Deepika hugged him, they fell on the ground and laughed. Also Read: Shilpa Shetty, Rohit Shetty recreate Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan's iconic 'Tangaballi' scene from Chennai Express

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, Shah Rukh is wearing a black shirt and denim trousers and Deepika donned a red lehenga as they shot for the song Titli. Many fans have reacted to the video. One said, “Their romance looks so real.” Another one said, “He truly is a gentleman." One Chennai Express fan said, “This film was too good.” While one said, “I dont like. I only like if he does scenes like this with Kajol,” another one wrote, “The way he caresses her hair (heart emoji).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Released in 2013, Chennai Express became the quickest film to collect ₹1 billion (US$13 million) net domestically. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul Mithaiwala who meets Meenamma (played by Deepika Padukone) in a train. Deepika bagged an IIFA, a Star Guild Award, a Zee Cine Award and many more in the best actor category for the film that year.

This wasn't the first time when Deepika and Shah Rukh won hearts on screen. She made her Bollywood debut with SRK with Om Shanti Om in 2007. The film was a hit and went on to become the highest grosser of that year. In 2014, they starred together in Happy New Year. The Farah Khan directorial also starred Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani, Vivaan Shah and Jackie Shroff.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The two have collaborated again for Pathaan. In July SRK released motion posters from the upcoming film which will also star actor John Abraham. The film is slated to release on January 25, 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON