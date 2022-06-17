Shah Rukh Khan fan shares sweet story of how the actor asked his father for a selfie: 'SRK told him I got this'

A Shah Rukh Khan fan tweeted a sweet story related to the actor. On Thursday, a Twitter user shared a short interaction that his father once had with the actor. Sharing the interaction, he also shared a picture of his dad with Shah Rukh. The person called it his ‘biggest achievement’. Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan hides face under hoodie, mask at Hyderabad airport with Atlee, fans wonder why he's hiding his Jawan look

Sharing the picture, the fan tweeted, “My dad just told me he met @iamsrk at a wedding and said my son went to the same school as you (true), and SRK said that's great we should take a selfie, and my dad said I don't know how, and SRK said don't worry I got this. I found this out today, three years later.” In the same thread he added, “As a friend said, 'This is your biggest achievement. You've peaked.' I'll take it.”

One fan wrote, “Did your father just forget to tell you about it? I mean… his life must be pretty darned eventful if he forgot having SRK take a selfie of the two of them… and didn’t remember for three whole years?” The man replied to the tweet saying, “He didn't want to brag about it.” Another person said, “This is a 'read till the end' kind of tweet.”

One person recalled a similar event and wrote, “You are absolutely right. It happened with me while shopping at @Selfridges in Aug 2000. Store manager provided the portable camera and then @iamsrk took the selfie after my failed attempt." While one said, “I think this is what makes him special. Probably the best thing I've seen today. Thank you," another one wrote, “The man oozes charm. I always end up grinning like the ultimate fan girl whenever I see his interviews, clips etc. #ShahRukhKhan.”

Shah Rukh will be seen next in Pathaan, following which he will also be seen in Atlee's Jawan. As per reports, Nayanthara is also a part of the project. Shah Rukh recently unveiled the film's poster, which showed him in a tough, and angry aura, against a rugged background. Seemingly, he is wounded, as his face remains almost completely wrapped in bandages.

Jawan is a film produced by Gauri Khan and presented by Red Chillies Entertainment. The film stars Shah Rukh in his first pan-India film. It will release on June 2, 2023, across five languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Fans will also see Shah Rukh in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki opposite Tapsee Pannu.

