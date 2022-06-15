Shah Rukh Khan hides face under hoodie, mask at Hyderabad airport with Atlee, fans wonder why he's hiding his Jawan look

Actor Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in filmmaker Atlee’s Jawan, which is set to be released in 2023. The two were spotted together at the Hyderabad airport, before they start filming Jawan, as per reports. On Wednesday, fan accounts on social media shared pictures and videos of Shah Rukh, as he made his way out of the airport, surrounded by his entourage. In Jawan, Shah Rukh will be seen with actor Nayanthara. Read more: Fans feel Shah Rukh Khan’s look in Atlee’s Jawan teaser is similar to Liam Neeson’s in 1990 superhero film Darkman

While his face was not clearly visible, Shah Rukh, who was also seen with Atlee in some pictures shared online, was dressed casually in white T-shirt and grey trousers. The actor hid his face behind a black mask and a black hoodie. The actor also sported dark sunglasses. Atlee, too, wore a mask and black sunglasses, as he accompanied Shah Rukh to his car.

His fans left heart and fire emojis in the comments section of paparazzi and fan accounts sharing Shah Rukh’s pics and videos on social media. One fan wrote on Instagram, “Make way for the king.” A few wondered why the actor’s look for his upcoming project has been kept under wraps. Wondering why the secrecy, one Instagram user wrote, “Why is he hiding?” Another one wrote, “Isse kya hoga (What will happen with all this)?”

Shah Rukh was spotted in Chennai with Atlee on June 9. The two posed for pictures at the wedding of actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.

Shah Rukh was photographed in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Filmmaker Atlee was also seen with him.

Earlier in June, the first-look teaser of Jawan was released. It showed Shah Rukh’s character sporting a bandaged face, and preparing to take on his enemies. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the action-drama will be released in five languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada – in June, 2023. Atlee has previously directed action films like Theri and Mersal.

Before Jawan, Shah Rukh will be seen in Pathaan, which marks the actor’s return to the movies after four years. Directed by Siddharth Anand, it also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and is set to be released in January, 2023.

