Shah Rukh Khan fans defend him against charges of spitting during Lata Mangeshkar's funeral, share My Name Is Khan clip

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has been trending on Twitter since making an appearance at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral. A few people misunderstood his gesture as he paid tribute to the late singer.
Shah Rukh Khan said a prayer for Lata Mangeshkar at the funeral.
Published on Feb 07, 2022 02:35 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's fans rushed to defend him online after questions were r on him. Shah Rukh Khan and his manager Pooja Dadlani made an appearance at singer Lata Mangeshkar's funeral on Sunday evening. There, they paid their tributes to the singer. While Pooja prayed with folded hands, Shah Rukh said a prayer with his hands raised and then blew his blessings on Lata. 

Arun Yadav, state in-charge of BJP Haryana's information technology department shared a clip of Shah Rukh from the funeral and asked, “Did he spit?” The tweet was denounced by many. It got thousands of replies and quote tweets.

National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma replied to him and wrote, “Don't just tweet for the sake of tweeting and creating controversy. Be little responsible.” Another wrote, “I am here wondering if you are simply ignorant or definitely evil, I will go with the second because even me being Catholic and living in a almost total Christian country knows that blowing air is a signal of BLESSINGS, asking for God's protection to the one receiving it.”



Also read: Not Gauri Khan, this is who accompanied Shah Rukh to Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

A few fans also shared a clip from Shah Rukh Khan's movie My Name Is Khan. In the film, Shah Rukh plays a Muslim man with Kajol as his Hindu wife. While she does her morning arti and showering blessings upon her son, he reads the morning namaz and blows air over the young boy to bless him. “He Just Blow air after Reading Dua...its part of ritual! #LataMangeshkar #SRK," wrote a fan.

 

In any case, with more and more people getting into the debate, Shah Rukh Khan has begun trending on Twitter with 83,000 tweets. His wife Gauri Khan is also trending after some people mistook Pooja for her. A picture of Shah Rukh saying a dua for Lata and Pooja with her folded hands has gone viral, with many attaching messages of secularism and peaceful co-existence to it.

HT Entertainment Desk

