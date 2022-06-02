Shah Rukh Khan finally ditches the black curtain, paparazzi chase after 'Khan saab'. Watch

Actor Shah Rukh Khan had been avoiding the paparazzi ever since his son Aryan Khan's ‘drugs on cruise' case last year. Each time he had to move from one place to another, he would either opt for a car with dark curtains to hide him, make backdoor entries at venues or simply gets his team to cover him with umbrellas. But the paparazzi in Mumbai finally caught a glimpse of him on Wednesday. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan fans dig up old video of his humble reply about never leaving Bollywood, amid Mahesh Babu controversy)

Shah Rukh was spotted at a dubbing studio in a white shirt and Capri pants. He also wore a pair of dark round sunglasses and carried a brown umbrella. As he made his way to his car, the paparazzi chased after him with chants of ‘Khan Saab’. The car still had a dark screen on the backseats.

Fans of the actor were impressed with his clean-shaven, slightly salt-peppery look. “King of whole Bollywood,” wrote a fan. Others asked the media to give him privacy while a few others were confused as to why Shah Rukh is avoiding paparazzi still.

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday gave a clean chit to Aryan Khan in the drugs case in which he was arrested and spent 22 days in jail. NCB officials said Aryan Khan and five others were not named in the agency's chargesheet due to "lack of sufficient evidence". The NCB SIT found "grave irregularities" and gaps in the probe, the officials said.

While Shah Rukh had been avoiding the paparazzi, he has still been making regular appearances at events. He recently attended a brand event in Delhi and also the wedding of his Red Chillies Entertainment colleague. He also joined his friend Karan Johar's birthday party last week. Videos showed him dancing with his Bollywood friends to his hit song Koi Mil Gaya from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. He also clicked selfies with Salman Khan at the party.

Shah Rukh has announced two films. He will be seen first in Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. His next release will be Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

