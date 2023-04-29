Shah Rukh Khan gets mobbed by unruly fans at Srinagar airport as he returns from Dunki shoot

Actor Shah Rukh Khan sent his fans into a frenzy with his arrival at the Srinagar airport. A video of the same has surfaced online where he is seen getting mobbed by fans. The actor was recently filming in Kashmir for his forthcoming film Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan shoots with Taapsee Pannu in leaked video from Dunki shoot in Kashmir

Shah Rukh Khan was filming Dunki in Kashmir.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A small video clip of Shah Rukh being pulled and pushed by fans at the airport is out on Twitter. Many are seen trying to record the moment on their mobile phone as the actor's security personnel rescues him from the crowd.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday evening, Shah Rukh was seen arriving at Mumbai's Kalina airport after wrapping up the Kashmir shoot. He was in the same outfit as shown in the video from Srinagar airport. He opted for a cool look in black pants, a white tee and a black leather jacket. He also sported some accessories and a pair of black sunglasses.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Upon reaching the Mumbai airport terminal, the actor hurried into his vehicle. He did not pose for the paparazzi who waited for him outside the airport gate.

Previously, several behind-the-scene pictures and videos of the actor from the Dunki sets in leaked online. He and his team were seen at the popular Sonamarg in Kashmir. The actor also posed with fans in some photos. Sharing a video, a fan account tweeted, "Latest Update: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal wrap up shoot of Dunki in Sonmarg, Kashmir earlier today."

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki is the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and the National Film Awards-winning director. The film also features Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, and it's Shah Rukh's first film with them too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dunki is scheduled to be released in December. Previously the team had filmed for the movie in London and Saudi Arabia among other locations. It's touted to be a comedy-drama about illegal immigration by Indians.

Shah Rukh was last seen in Siddharth Anand's blockbuster film Pathaan, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He will be next seen in Atlee’s upcoming action film Jawan. It also has Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film is billed as an action-thriller and a promo for the same was released last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.