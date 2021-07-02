Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan gives sexy a new twist as he flaunts long hair in new ad, fans say 'this man never aged'
Shah Rukh Khan gives sexy a new twist as he flaunts long hair in new ad, fans say ‘this man never aged’

Shah Rukh Khan featured in an ad for a hair colour brand. Fans could not stop gushing about his long-haired look in the video. Watch it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 11:49 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan in a still from his new ad.

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans were overjoyed as his new ad dropped online. He could be seen sporting a long-haired look in the music video, an endorsement for a hair colour brand. He wore a white striped shirt with a black waistcoat and trousers. His hair was tied into a ponytail.

The black-and-white video began with Shah Rukh Khan stopping just short of using the word ‘sexy’, and coming up with an alternative instead. “So, what do we have here? It’s so se... Yeh nahi keh sakte. Hmmm, I know! Instead kehte hai, ‘it’s so Streaxy’ (I can’t say this. Instead, let me say, ‘it’s so Streaxy’).” He then launched into a song.

Fans could not stop gushing over Shah Rukh. “Damn the look oml,” one commented on the post. “This man never aged,” another wrote. “Omg Damn! He looks so hot so cool so good.. Why @iamsrk you always killing me,” a third said. “SRK I AM SCREAMING,” a fourth wrote.

Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen on the big screen in 2018 in Aanand L Rai’s Zero as a vertically challenged man, will make his comeback with Siddharth Anand’s action drama Pathan. The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is yet to be officially announced. It is produced by Yash Raj Films.

Also see: Gauahar Khan schools paparazzi for asking her to take off mask and pose, fans say ‘this was needed’. Watch

Last month, as Shah Rukh completed 29 years in Bollywood, he conducted a chat session with his fans on Twitter. When he was asked about the release of his next, he said, “Right now with the situation I think it’s prudent to make film release schedules with a bit of patience.”

There is also speculation that Shah Rukh will star in a film directed by Rajkumar Hirani. When a fan asked about the collaboration, the actor quipped, “Just going to call him and request him...he sleeps late!!”

