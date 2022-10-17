Shah Rukh Khan gives Taimur Ali Khan a medal and a kiss at Taekwondo competition, melts fans' hearts

Actor Shah Rukh Khan joined a Taekwondo tournament in Mumbai on Sunday and cheered for his son AbRam Khan. Not only that, Shah Rukh also performed the duties of a chief guest as he awarded medals to kids and doled out kisses, including to AbRam and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur Ali Khan. (Also read: AbRam gets medal from Shah Rukh Khan at Taekwondo match, gives him a kiss. See inside pics from competition)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pictures and videos from the event show Taimur delivering some kicks and punches to his opponent during their match and winning the gold medal. As he arrived on stage to collect his medal from Shah Rukh, the actor could not resist giving him a kiss on his forehead.

Check out the photos here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also present at the event was Shah Rukh's entire family including wife Gauri Khan, elder son Aryan Khan and daughter Suhana Khan. Kareena and Taimur were joined by her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, and sister, actor Karisma Kapoor, with her son Kiaan. Actor-filmmaker Nikhil Dwivedi was also seen with his wife Gaurie and their son.

At the event, Saif, Kareena and Karisma were seen posing together for the paparazzi. He had his arms around the two as they all flashed big smiles for the cameras. Shah Rukh's manager Pooja Dadlani was also seen with her husband and children.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in a special appearance in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. He played a scientist in the fantasy film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. Considering the positive chatter around Shah Rukh's role in the movie, Ayan told Indian Express that he could also get his own spin-off soon. “Before the fans were saying it, we were also saying that ourselves. When we were shooting the sequence in 2019, we were also saying on sets. As we discovered the personality of the scientist, we said, ‘Yaar, we have to do stuff. We have to do the origins story of the scientist," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON