Shah Rukh Khan gorges on paan with German blogger at NMACC gala, fans say 'never thought it could happen'. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan was literally the highlight of the NMACC gala held this weekend as he grooved to his hit number Jhoome Jo Pathaan. But when the actor wasn't dominating the stage, he was seen trying out paans at a stall at the newly launched Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultura Centre. German fashion blogger and model Caroline Daur, who attended the event in a yellow lehenga, shared a few glimpses from the night, including a video of her and Shah Rukh trying paan. Also read: How Shah Rukh Khan got to know about Divya Bharti's death: 'I was sleeping in Delhi and...'

Caroline Daur shared a video in which she and Shah Rukh Khan are seen eating paan at NMACC gala.

Sharing a few pictures and videos from the gala on Instagram, Caroline wrote, “Deeply impressed by the extraordinary exhibition, India in Fashion showcasing the fine craftsmanship and elaborately embroidered works celebrating the creatives and the heritage of India @nmacc.india.” The last video of her post shows her and Shah Rukh having paan at the stall. He is seen in a black pathani salwar kurta.

Fans of Shah Rukh were overjoyed to see his love for paan. A fan commented on Caroline's post, “Shah Rukh Khan, the king of Bollywood, just casually behind you eating from the buffet is the vibe I am living for.” Another exclaimed, “Oh my god last slide !!! You doesn’t even know who is next to you!! He’s the dream of the millions of girls and you’re eating next to him indifferent how it’s possible.” One more fan commented, “Them having paan, never thought it could happen.” A person also asked, “Is she casually eating with @iamsrk?” “How srk is eating,” read a comment.

Caroline did seem to know who Shah Rukh Khan was as she also shared a video of his stage performance. The video shows Shah Rukh dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan, with Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh also matching steps with him on stage.

The launch of the India in Fashion exhibition at NMACC was high on star power, with Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Salman Khan and Hollywood stars Zendaya, Tom Holland and Penelope Cruz paying ode to the country's textiles and craftsmanship.

