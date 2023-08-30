Shah Rukh Khan says he will attend Jawan event in Chennai, reveals he 'might even do some tha tha thaiya if asked'

Days ahead of the release of his much-awaited film Jawan, actor Shah Rukh Khan will be part of the audio launch event on Wednesday in Chennai. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday, Shah Rukh shared details of the event. He also hinted that he might dance at the event. (Also Read | Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya: Shah Rukh Khan brings his old moves back in new song with Nayanthara. Watch)

Shah Rukh will attend Chennai event

Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan's new poster.

Shah Rukh shared a poster, featuring the actor, on X. It read, "Pre-release event. Ready ah? Jawan is coming. Sri Sai Ram Engineering College, Chennai. Tomorrow, 3-7 pm." Sharing the poster, he wrote, “Vanakkam (Hello) Chennai, I am coming!!! All the Jawans - girls & boys at Sai Ram Engineering College be ready... I am excited to meet you all! Might even do some tha tha thaiya if asked. See you tomorrow 3 pm onwards.”

Fans react to Shah Rukh's announcement

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Always ready boss." Another person said, "We can't wait to welcome you in our Namma city Chennai tomorrow! " A tweet read, "Can't wait to see you tomorrow at the event sir. We love you, our #Jawan." "All set to ROAR!" said an X user. "Chennai m badshah ki entry (Badshah's entry in Chennai)," wrote another fan.

About Jawan new song

Shah Rukh made the announcement just hours after releasing Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya, the third song from Jawan. It followed Zinda Banda and Chaleya. The new song includes his famous Chaiyya Chaiyya hook step. Shah Rukh and his Jawan co-star Nayanthara grooved to the song. Sanya Malhotra also featured in the new track. It has been sung by Vishal Dadlani, and Shilpa Rao. The music of the song has been composed by Anirudh.

Jawan trailer

Shah Rukh had also informed that the film's trailer will be unveiled on August 31. "There are so many stories behind this song….but stories are for the 31st when the trailer comes out….for now just dance with me….Full Song out now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu," he added. Shah Rukh earlier said that he will launch the trailer in Dubai and meet his fans at Burj Khalifa.

All about Jawan

Jawan is directed by Atlee and also stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. Deepika Padukone will be seen in a special appearance. Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra appear in the movie in key roles. It is all set to be released in theatres in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil on September 7.

