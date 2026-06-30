Not Shah Rukh Khan’s King, this young Bollywood couple's films top India's most anticipated movies list

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's King is easily one of Bollywood's biggest upcoming releases. Marking his return to the big screen after three years, the film also features his first on-screen collaboration with daughter Suhana Khan and reunites him with Om Shanti Om co-star Deepika Padukone. Despite the immense buzz, however, King has missed out on being named India's most anticipated film of the year, with the top two spots going instead to films led by one of Bollywood's young celebrity couples.

Most anticipated Indian movies of 2026 revealed

Shah Rukh Khan's King is scheduled for a Christmas 2026 release.

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On Tuesday, IMDb revealed the Most Anticipated Indian Movies for the second half of 2026. The list reflects the page views of more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide, who rely on IMDb to discover and decide what to watch.

As per the list, Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Part 1, which will follow the journey of Lord Rama, his period of exile, the abduction of Sita, and his ultimate battle against Ravana, the king of Lanka, is the most anticipated film of the year. The film will be released in two parts, with the first instalment arriving in theatres on Diwali 2026 and the second on Diwali 2027.

It is followed by his wife Alia Bhatt’s spy thriller Alpha in the second spot. Alpha is the first female-led spy thriller in the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe. Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Shiv Rawail of The Railway Men fame, Alpha is set to release on July 3. The film also stars Sharvari, Anil Kapoor and a cameo appearance by Hrithik Roshan.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the list, Yash's Toxic ranks third, while Shah Rukh Khan's King follows closely in fourth place. Shah Rukh's film reportedly draws heavy inspiration from the 1994 classic Léon: The Professional, with the superstar in the role of a veteran hitman who steps in to protect a young girl. Shah Rukh Khan's King is scheduled for a Christmas 2026 release. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the list, Yash's Toxic ranks third, while Shah Rukh Khan's King follows closely in fourth place. Shah Rukh's film reportedly draws heavy inspiration from the 1994 classic Léon: The Professional, with the superstar in the role of a veteran hitman who steps in to protect a young girl. Shah Rukh Khan's King is scheduled for a Christmas 2026 release. {{/usCountry}}

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Most anticipated Indian movies of 2026

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Rounding out the top 10, Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4 claims the fifth spot, followed by Drishyam 3 at number six. Vishwanath & Sons ranks seventh, while Mirzapur: The Movie and Haiwaan take the eighth and ninth spots, respectively. Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha also features in the list in the 10th spot.

The rankings continue with Awarapan 2 at No. 11 and Ikka at No. 12. They are followed by Arasan, Khalifa, I'm Game, Ranabaali, Shakti Shalini, Idhayam Murali, Sigma, and Vvan – Force of the Forest, which complete the top 20 list. The list spans five languages: 12 Hindi, four Tamil, two Malayalam, one Telugu and one Kannada title.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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