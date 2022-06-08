Shah Rukh Khan leaves a rare cute comment on wife Gauri Khan's Instagram post, fans just want to know if he is well

Shah Rukh Khan is all for supporting his family's work and new projects. After cheering for daughter Suhana Khan's Bollywood debut, Shah Rukh has also shown his interest in wife Gauri Khan's new venture. He left a cute comment on her latest Instagram post. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan says 'inevitable issues surrounding us' led to Jawan's delay, thanks Atlee for making the movie)

On Tuesday, Gauri Khan announced that she will be hosting masterclasses on interior design and decor. She shared a video that showed all that she will be talking about in the class. “A sneak peek into my class on residential design @thedesignersclass. Learn the tips and tricks of residential design and get exclusive tips and tricks from me. Signup exclusively at www.thedesignersclass.com @bottomlinemedia,” she captioned the post.

In the comments section, Shah Rukh made a request. “I think I will sign up for this….get my study to look better!!” The actors comment was flooded by fans asking about his well being. The actor is reported to have caught the coronavirus earlier last week.

Shah Rukh Khan's comment on Gauri's post.

“Hope you are fine sir I make Duaa for you to speedy recovery soon," wrote a fan. “Oh look who's healthy, the strongest man is ours,” commented another.

Not just Shah Rukh, Gauri also supports and shares all announcements about his upcoming projects on Instagram. She recently posted the teaser for his upcoming movie Jawan, directed by Atlee. “Now good to go chief … #Jawan! @iamsrk @atlee47 @redchilliesent,” she captioned the post. She also shared the teaser for Zoya Akhtar's Archies movie, which will mark the acting debut of her and Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana Khan. “Congratulations… all the best to all the amazing kids and team of #TheArchies . And who better than @zoieakhtar to guide them through this journey!! You did it @suhanakhan2,” she wrote.

Shah Rukh also had words of advice for Suhana. “And remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect….but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor….the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep….the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you….u have come a long way baby….but the road to peoples heart is unending…..stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light….Camera and Action! Signed Another Actor,” he had posted.

Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh will also be seen in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.

