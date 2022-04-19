Shah Rukh Khan lends wisdom to Kolkata Knight Riders after team's defeat in IPL game: 'I know we lost but...'

Shah Rukh Khan has reacted to his team Kolkata Knight Riders' defeat in the Indian Premier League match in Mumbai on Monday. Rajasthan Royals defeated KKR by seven runs as the latter failed to chase the target of 217 runs set by RR. Shah Rukh took to Twitter to raise the spirit of his team, and also shared a few words of wisdom. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan twin in black as they attend Baba Siddique's Iftaar party. See pics

Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh lauded KKR captain Shreyas Iyer, pacer Umesh Yadav, and Australian batter Aaron Finch for their efforts. He also congratulated bowler Sunil Narine for playing his 150th match for KKR and head coach Brendon McCullum for smashing an unbeaten 158 in the first-ever match of the IPL history 15 years ago.

He wrote post the match, "Well played boys. Stupendous effort by @ShreyasIyer15 @AaronFinch5 @y_umesh congrats to #SunilNarine for the 150th match and @Bazmccullum for that innings 15 yrs ago. I know we lost but if we have to go down this is the only way to do it! Keep your chins up."

Shah Rukh recently posed for the paparazzi for the first time after his son Aryan Khan returned from jail last year. He was one of the guests at Baba Siddique's iftaar bash on Sunday, which was also attended by Salman Khan among other celebs. Shah Rukh arrived for the bash in a black kurta pyjama and greeted the paparazzi with ‘aadab’.

Shah Rukh is currently working on his comeback film, Pathaan. He was last seen on the silver screen in 2018 film, Zero, opposite Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Pathaan unites him with his Chennai Express co-star Deepika Padukone and will also star John Abraham. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film will hit theatres on January 25, 2023.

The actor recently returned from Spain where he was shooting for the film. Several pictures from the sets there made their way to the internet, giving a glimpse at Shah Rukh's look in the film. The actor later shared a better view of his look on

